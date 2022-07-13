The central question regarding abortion is whether or not the fate of someone else’s unborn fetus is the government’s or anyone else’s business other than the woman with child along with any appropriate guidance from the legally wedded father if the sex creating the unborn child was consensual. I believe it is not. Here are my reasons.
1. Allowing a mother to determine the fate of her fetus will not determine the fate of our society. Women have been having abortions since the dawn of the human species and will for the rest of human existence. The amount of abortions has never determined the success or predominant culture of a society or race. Abortion is an unfortunate fact in any society, whether legal or not. To say abortion creates a “culture of death” (whatever that might mean) has no historical substantiation.
2. Abortion may make people sad, indignant, angry or offends one’s moral sense of right but it does not make someone else’s unborn child any of their business. It only makes them human, not responsible for the outcome. The fetus does not belong to them.
3. The laws of the United States are created to allow the optimal freedom of our citizens without harming other citizens in the process. Women are citizens. Fetuses are not. Abortion, although it can be tragic, is a God-given freedom/choice a woman has now and has always had, whether legal or not. However tragic or abhorrent the choice to have an abortion may be, it is not a choice anyone has but that woman or couple who must accept the practical and psychological consequences of such a decision.
4. The law is about what helps a society of citizens function in a free society so citizens can optimize their own personal choices in that context. Citizens make their personal decisions about what they think is best for themselves, families and hopefully community.
While people’s idea of right or wrong does and should inform people’s opinion on necessary laws, laws are ultimately made to help a society properly function and flourish, not to determine right or wrong. That is between an individual, their divine guidance (i.e., their religious beliefs) and personal conscience.
5. Outlawing abortion is a violation of the Fourth Amendment (“secure in their persons”) rights of a mother and husband. If being able to tell a woman what she can do with an unborn child does not infringe on her right to be “secure in her person” then the doors become wide open for what restrictions and violations the government can perform against our privacy as citizens.
6. Abortions will not end if made illegal. We do know that more unsafe abortions will be performed, more women will suffer and die, more children will be born into miserable domestic existences and our rights to privacy as citizens will be degraded.
Tim Russell lives in Rockingham.
