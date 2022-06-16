Justice Clarence Thomas has recently complained about declining respect for the judiciary and rule of law in the United States. He is correct.
Recent polls show respect for the Supreme Court in particular is at a low ebb. Respect for the court is especially low among young Americans.
I am over 70 and have taught law school for nearly half my life. I have never seen the law so politicized. This is particularly true at the Supreme Court level, where a solid phalanx of right-wing justices has been built by Republicans through denying President Obama an appointment rightfully his while rushing through the confirmation of a Trump appointee days before he was decisively rejected by the voters.
Supreme Court justices routinely apply the legal theory of “textualism” to arrogate to themselves the authority to interpret the words of a statute free from any concern about what Congress intended in passing it. The theory of “originalism” allows them to interpret provisions of the Constitution based on cherry-picked statements made or conditions that existed two centuries ago. Justices use originalism to decide questions the framers never dreamed of, applying their own political predilections. By applying “the major questions doctrine” or reinterpreting obscure provisions of the Constitution, some justices have taken it upon themselves to impose their own opinions on technical or scientific issues as to which they have no competence or expertise, overriding the work of the expert agencies Congress has designated to decide these issues.
The Supreme Court is not elected like Congress and the president, and its justices have lifetime appointments. The judiciary’s legitimacy is not based on judges having to stand for elections by the people like the other two branches. The Supreme Court has also, incidentally, undermined the legitimacy of the legislative and executive branches by its decisions striking down laws limiting the influence of money on politics and discriminatory gerrymandering. It also cannot claim legitimacy based on specialized expertise, as can administrative agencies. Its primary claim to legitimacy heretofore has been its allegiance to precedent — following its earlier decisions. This has meant that it has moved slowly and deliberately in developing and changing the law, giving Congress and the people time to react as it makes decisions. Precedent allows people to know what the law is and rely on it. The current right-wing Supreme Court has thrown precedent to the wind. Justice Thomas, the most free-wheeling justice, has himself, by one count, written opinions questioning or rejecting precedents 250 times.
Unlike all other federal officers, moreover, Supreme Court justices are not bound by any ethical restraints other than their own consciences. Justice Thomas’ wife is an election denier and sent numerous texts to the White House urging the subversion of the 2020 election’s results. The Supreme Court ordered that these texts, along with others, be disclosed to Congress, but Justice Thomas, in a blatant conflict of interest, dissented. Justice Thomas has complained about protesters “bullying” justices, but right-wing organizations have no need to bully the court — it already represents them.
The politicization of the judiciary is not limited, moreover, to the Supreme Court. Republican state attorneys general, including Virginia’s new AG, routinely file lawsuits challenging laws or regulations that they oppose in front of carefully chosen, extremely right-wing, district court judges in Texas and Louisiana. These friendly judges, sometimes with short notice and minimal argument, enter orders blocking enforcement of a law or implementation of a regulation nationwide. Their orders are subject to review by regional courts of appeal that are overwhelmingly staffed by Republican (often Trump) appointees who routinely uphold their orders. Sometimes the Supreme Court intervenes, but in most instances it doesn’t, or can’t because of its limited capacity. Congress can in theory correct some of these rulings, but Congress is deeply divided and, because of Senate rules that allow a minority to almost always overrule the majority, it is incapable of doing so.
The end result in that what Alexander Hamilton characterized as the “least dangerous branch,” increasingly rules the country. Texas federal district courts in some cases are dictating the country’s foreign and military policy, for example. Justice Thomas is correct that respect for the courts and the law is deteriorating. But at this point, the judiciary is doing little to deserve respect. And this is very unfortunate for the future of our democracy.
Timothy Jost lives in Rockingham.
