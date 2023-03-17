I might be “progressive” and you “conservative” across any of three dimensions: (1) the role of government in the economy; (2) our views on race, religion, sexuality, climate change, policing, war, immigration, or abortion; and/or (3) the ways we believe political goals can be pursued — ranging from rules-keeping to rules-breaking, neglect of truth, and even violence. I explored the role of government in my January 15 forum (“American Political Views”). Here I will nibble away on what makes a view on a social issue “progressive” or “conservative.”
The very terms suggest that conservatives “conserve” the past, while progressives look for “progress” and change. A society, which builds upon its strengths while allowing for peaceful social growth, needs conservatives to hold onto what is good and progressives to push for better good. Rather than define yourself by either extreme, you might explore on which side of the conservative-progressive continuum you are on a particular issue and how close to the middle or extreme.
Fitting nicely within this “conserving” versus “progressing” distinction are historical positions on the developing rights and opportunities for traditionally held-back groups. The original U.S. constitution only granted voting rights to a small group of people: White males who owned property. Property requirements ended finally in 1856, Black slavery ended in 1865, Black males could vote starting 1870, and women (last, but not least!) could vote starting 1920.
Most conservatives today affirm all these voting rights. But, each step of this broadening of voting rights despite race, gender, and economics, has been strongly fostered by progressives and bitterly fought by the conservatives of the time. (Keep in mind that what was “progressive” at one time might seem quite “conservative” today.) Each stage of progressive movement has triggered conservative backlash, especially with race. The right for Black men to vote was followed by a century of “Jim Crow laws.” States were finally forbidden to restrict Black voting in 1965; but currently many states pass “voting integrity” laws which make it harder for minority voters.
Note that I have not equated Republicans with conservatives and Democrats with progressives, because from Lincoln until the Roosevelts, Republicans were the progressives and Democrats the conservatives. But, even after Franklin Roosevelt, Southern Democrats (Dixiecrats) remained the most extreme conservative group regarding race until the 1990s, when many southern conservative politicians switched from being Democrats to becoming Republicans, moving much of our nation’s racist and “White Nationalist” extreme from the Democratic to Republican parties! Republican “southern strategies” welcomed and courted those Dixiecrats. I would proudly be a “Lincoln Republican”, if Republicans were still “the party of Lincoln.”
Broadening the discussion, why would anyone NOT want people of every race, ethnic group, immigrant-status, gender, or sexual orientation or identity, to have equal rights to life, liberty, happiness, marriage, and opportunities for wealth? Why are there always conservatives struggling against each of these?
First, many are openly prejudiced against persons of other races or religions; against immigrants, women, or other patterns of sexual identity or preference. Conservatives must acknowledge this extreme vocal “fringe” within their ranks. Progressives must acknowledge that most conservatives oppose social changes for other reasons, rather than prejudice — and not play the race-or homophobia- “card” indiscriminately.
Second, many are conservative or progressive for personality and life experience reasons: their parents or other strong influencers “raised” them that way, social media radicalized them, or they are psychological closed or open to change and risk.
Third, many are conservative on issues because of religious convictions. Some used to justify slavery because the Bible seems to accept it. Conservative views of women’s place in the home and society, and of sexual orientations and identities, are often based on conservative religious beliefs — Christian, Jewish, or Muslim. “Secular” progressives might see those religious views as an excuse for current prejudice. “Religious” progressives might, more helpfully, see those religious views as the enshrinement of social prejudices of the scripture authors, and believe that their highest religious principles lead now to greater acceptance of individual differences.
Fourth, many White menial laborers worry that economic advances by other ethnic groups--and every new immigrant — “replaces” them and hurts their jobs and security.
Fifth, some fear that new immigrants will vote for and support the other (progressive) political party, not realizing that the best solution for conservatives is to become more welcoming to immigrants.
Real dialog between conservatives and progressives — including on this forum page — comes when persons in each camp examine their own motives (including prejudices) honestly, and are open to see possible “good faith” motivations in the other camp. However, such dialog is very difficult if one side accepts rule-breaking, truth ignoring, and violent means toward their political ends — the third dimension of political views, which I will explore in another forum.
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
