Voters of all political leanings can read about a major, underlying issue of the 2024 elections from its original source by Googling “Project 2025." That will first take you to the Heritage Foundation’s site devoted to its 2025 Presidential Transition Project. The next two paragraphs were copied from that site:
“It is not enough for conservatives to win elections. If we are going to rescue the country from the grip of the radical Left, we need both a governing agenda and the right people in place, ready to carry this agenda out from Day One of the next conservative Administration.
This is the goal of the 2025 Presidential Transition Project. It paves the way for an effective conservative Administration based on four pillars: a policy agenda, Presidential Personnel Database, Presidential Administration Academy, and playbook for the first 180 days of the next Administration.”
The site provides links to detailed explanations of each pillar and it lists the more than 70 conservative organizations that contributed to the project.
The same Google search can take you to sites that discuss the pros and cons on the project. Some strive to be objective while others favor conservative or progressive views. For those interested in government policy, this a rare opportunity to follow an important issue from its original source through its various sides and spins. Teachers can have a ball with it.
The project tells what the hundreds of people who contributed to it think the next election will be all about and where they want to take the country. But it will probably be a sleeper. It is too large — thousands of pages — and complex to get much attention from the media or the campaigns. It will be overshadowed by hotter issues like abortion, gender rights, and Donald Trump’s legal problems.
My thought about the project start from the point that governments and economies must operate within the limits of the Earth’s crust, oceans and atmosphere. Since the Industrial Revolution began in Britain, unregulated market economies have led to global warming, which is causing climates to change everywhere. Scientific measurements and the daily news tell us that oceans are getting hotter faster and climate-related disasters are getting larger and more frequent. No one who reads this article will see those trends change direction, but younger readers may see them moderate if Americans and the rest of the world act together and are lucky.
Climate change will thwart the conservatives' long-term goals of expanding free markets, shrinking the federal government, and allowing the greatest possible personal freedom. Something like the country’s mobilization to prepare for and win World War II is more likely. For those too young to remember, people were drafted; food and fuel were rationed; industrial plants were converted from civilian to military production; and cities were blacked out to prevent their nighttime glows from silhouetting ships for enemy subs to sink.
But there will be two big differences. There was strong resistance to becoming involved in “other peoples’ wars” until the attack on Pearl Harbor made them our war. We can’t expect a similar, trigger event with climate change. And during the war, most people came to realize that we would win and the controls were just “for the duration." No one can predict that about climate change because it will never end.
In my opinion, Project 2025 is a long list of bad moves proposed for the wrong reasons. It is like a compass that points south instead of north. I doubt that it will ever come to fruition, but to the degree that some people are drawn to it, others will get hurt. The project’s objectives of undoing longstanding, bipartisan achievements, reducing the federal government, and depending on state and local governments is a formula for endless disputes and decline. A shadow policy of some conservatives and Libertarians appears to be to foster continuing battles, like those over abortion, that prevent Americans from coming together to agree on major courses of action.
Over the years, America has succeeded like a championship football team by working hard and supporting each other with good coaches and referees. Project 2025 is like a call for players, some of whom don’t accept the rules, to run out on the field and each do their own thing. That can’t work, and In the face of climate change, it will waste our scarcest and most precious resource — time.
More than two weeks ago, I used the link on Congressman Ben's Kline’s website to ask if he supports Project 2025. There has been no answer.
Thornton Parker lives in Rockingham.
There are two problems here, Mr. Parker. First, Republican “conservatives” have been in and out of power since WWII. They have not reduced the size of government, returned the country to a free market economy, and Americans have less personal freedom every election cycle. These were what paleo-conservatives who have long been out of power on the political right wanted to conserve, so you need not worry about the RNC crowd pushing such issues beyond mere electioneering pablum.
Secondly, your call to global action would simply result in the complete subordination of the Peoples of the world to a global totalitarian dictatorship using fear as a motivating force (actually, as now, it would focus on targeting Western Peoples). I doubt if that is really what you want.
The lying democrats have successfully brainwashed Mr. Parker....but fortunately there are a great many Americans who see through the shenanigans and lies of people like John Kerry, Joe Biden, Obama, Al Gore, and others who continue getting rich from made up climate change tales. Mr. Parker just keep voting for those who continue sending billions of taxpayer $$$ to the most corrupt country in Europe. Keep the slaughter of soldiers and civilians going....I'm sure all those exploding bombs and war machinery aren't doing anything to cause climate change...right?
Why are 19 of the 21 comments here dated before the Open Forum piece itself???
think, sheridan, think!
The writer states, "The project’s objectives of undoing longstanding, bipartisan achievements, reducing the federal government, and depending on state and local governments is a formula for endless disputes and decline." SO the writer would rather depend on the federal government than his local government for his survival. Yea....that's a formula for success (massive eye roll - SEE current federal administration).
I wonder if Mr. Parker has turned off his ACC and stopped heating with electricity, oil, or propane? Does Mr. Parker own enough solar panels to do the job? I wonder if Mr. Parker walks or rides his bicycle to work? Does Mr. Parker complain to the company he works for about turning off the ACC or heat where he works. I wonder if Mr. Parker is a hypocrite like others who claim climate change is real?
I get plenty of "hypocrite" calls on myself, but when you start messing with my neighbor, Mr. Parker, I object! Mr and Mrs Parker are some of the most principled people I know. Mr Parker has outfitted the front of his home with shades to block the afternoon sun's rays; during the summer, his wife opens the house at night, then closes windows and curtains in the morning to keep the cool air in during the day; he drives his car as little as possible; he walks most days; he keeps the heat low and wears sweaters in the winter. Various covenants prevent solar panels, but the Parkers try to keep their carbon footprint low. The fact that this can be done without completely changing one's life is an example to us all. Mr Parker holds certain beliefs, and he lives accordingly. He is no hypocrite. You may not agree with his beliefs, but that does not excuse your very rude assumption he is a hypocrite. Yes, Freeride, some people do live according to their beliefs.
Your buddy isn't solving anything by keeping his carbon footprint low. He must be furious with the liberal Hollywood types hanging out on superyachts and flying around in private jets that put more carbon into the air in 3 hours than your buddy will in his lifetime. You know why those rich liberals, who hypocritically lecture us on climate change, won't stop flying around in jets or hanging out on superyachts or living in oceanfront homes? Because they know human caused climate change is a steaming pile of horse manure! But whatever makes your buddy happy and makes him feel like he's 'chipping in', I guess. He can hold those beliefs, it doesn't make them true.
I keep my thermostat set to 70, cooling every square inch of my 3 story home 24/7. My wife wears sweaters too, in August, inside our house. I keep my pool pumps running 18 hours a day, I have 3 refrigerator/freezers running 24/7, my electric bill has been over $500 a month for years. I have a German sports car that guzzles gasoline like you wouldn't believe and it's, literally, the most fuel efficient car, of four, that I own.
Despite that, me and your buddy *still* have something in common!
Neither of us are doing any damage to the atmosphere or the planet.
Sounds like a skinflint to me.
Walking is a good health move, and given a cool, low humidity summer’s night, opening the windows in the evening and closing them up in the early morning while using heavy fabric curtains to block the sun and hold in the cool air from the night can be surprisingly efficient. I like low electric bills.[cool]
claim: unregulated market economies have led to global warming, which is causing climates to change everywhere.
reality: there has not been a single report produced by any scientist or scientific entity that has positively attributed any part of observed climate change to humans.
claim: Climate related disasters are getting larger and more frequent
reality: It’s the exact opposite, climate related disasters are far less frequent and far less damaging than they used to be. If you’re going to measure ‘over time’, don’t pick a convenient start time, start at the beginning. If you consider all 4.2 billion years of climate change on earth, things are *exceptionally* calm in this era.
claim: No one who reads this article will see those things change direction.
reality: That’s because no one who read that article has the power to change the direction.
Human caused climate change is a hoax.
Massoud made great points and easy enough to understand even a mushroom could understand it.....l'll bet there are some with lower IQ's than mushrooms who will deny the truths!
"Ninety-one counts in all. You could almost take ’em down and pass ’em around like bottles of beer on the wall."
tRump bragged about showing classified documents to citizens and failed to return said documents. How many nuclear documents ended up in the hands of the Saudis?
How much uranium did Hillary give the Russians ?
zeromtnman, that was based on a leak by Jackov Smith to CNN. 100% illegal, but we all know you don't care how many laws the DOJ violates when it comes to Trump. No prosecutor can prove Trump was actually doing what they claim, hence the leak to CNN with zero evidence to back it up. Manure like that works on really stupid, dumb, moronic, easily brainwashed clowns, such as yourself.
Now, tell us about these nuclear documents, I've got to hear this! Which documents are these?? What about the 'nuclear codes', he sold them to the Saudis, too right? So they have full control over our nuclear arsenal, right? Which codes did he sell? Access codes or launch codes, or maybe both? Give me a good laugh as only a brainwashed dope like you can bring it!
That's what I love about you, you're incredibly stupid, and you're 'dam' proud of it, too! Don't ever change, zeromtnman!
Joe "Brandon" Biden bragged about getting rid of a Ukrainian prosecutor looking into Hunter and his shady deals. How many millions ended up in the hands of the Bidens? How many dems/libs/progs/socs never see Lady Justice?
Biden and Pence returned their documents when they were found, Donald Trump didn't. He obstructed their return. When you lie in your opening, the rest of your letter loses creditability. Just like the liars on here, who posted thousands of lies about the election and have no creditability left. If you wonder, why no one believes you anymore, it's because your little boys crying wolf. There were not more votes than registered voters in NV, there were not thousands of dead voters who voted in GA or any other contested state, there were not thousands of people voting twice, or thousands of fake ballots counted. As the GA Gov declares "For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward - under oath - and prove anything in a court of law," he continued. "Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor." This is a Gov. who supported and voted for Trump. So just like Trump claimed Obama wasn't a US Citizen, that he won the popular vote in 2016, his claim that he won the electoral vote is just a boy crying wolf. Under no legal proceedings has he proven any of his claims and now just like the Pillow Man who claims to have proof of election fraud, he isn't providing his proof in GA. Faux news paid $780 million to avoid telling the truth in a court of law. Unfortunately for Trump, he can't do the same.
But the little boys supporting Trump still cry Wolf, Wolf, Wolf and whine no one believes them. Prove Obama is a not a US citizen and prove Trump won the 2016 popular vote before trying to prove the latest lie is true. The baggage you carry taints your arguments today.
Ah, another of the invincibly ignorant joins the chat.
Here's your sign... :)
Trump doesn't have to return anything, he was actually a president. Bill Clinton didn't return documents and media, Bush didn't return documents and media, Obama didn't return documents and media, yet no one had a problem with that. Two judges ruled in favor of the presidents being allowed to keep what they want.
Pence and Biden, on the other hand, should have **never** have been in possession of them in the first place. It has been confirmed that Chinese government officials were in a Biden owned house, with Hunter, where UNSECURED and confidential documents were found in a garage, under ZERO secret service protection. Yet, clowns like you say "no problem, what's the big deal, forget that" but you have the **exact opposite reaction** when it is Trump. Typical reaction of the pathetic, fake news brainwashed HYPOCRITE!
As for GA, corrupt "liberal, far-left, radical" judges told their own citizens that they had "no standing" to challenge the validity of the election there. But now that the Fulton County dingbat DA sued Trump (at the request of Merrick Garland through Jackov Smith) Trump now HAS legal standing to subpoena ALL of the documents the judges refused to let their own citizens see with their "no standing" rulings. They have to be provided to Trump. How much you want to bet it all winds up "missing" or "accidentally shredded 15 times" with electronic images accidentally deleted and backups accidentally destroyed in another unfortunate accident?? And fake news brainwashed pea brained simpletons like you will accept it, too. Just like the Jan 6th committee was caught destroying the very "evidence" they used. Pathetic liberals, such as yourself, NEVER seem to have a problem with Demonrats destroying evidence to cover up their crimes.
Go back to sleep, lsd!
[thumbup] LMAO...go back to sleep lsd! You just have to laugh when jsd pipes in with his low level IQ gibberish.
Actually it was Hillary Clinton who claimed Obummer wasn't a U.S. citizen....oh you forgot!
That's what happens when you keep your head buried up your patoot until the fake news media pulls it out for its daily brainwashing!
Who was the Dementia Joe admin official that contacted Fani Willis with instructions to indict Trump as quickly as possible?
Impeachment and indictments against Fani Willis are being drawn up. The jig is up. The Dementia Joe admin is busted! She will name names to save her dumb patoot!
The calls were made. To Willis, to Hobbs in AZ, and several others.
Nothing is a shock in dealing with these mentally deranged as well as insane tyrants. They don’t care about laws, rules or anybody except themselves. Frankly they are just plainly dangerous.
Trump revealed the deep corruption that has become our political system. Trump revealed the deep corruption in our voting system. Trump revealed the overwhelming ignorance/corruption of those who call their selves democrats!
Those stooge DAs in NY and Atlanta & the kook Smith can try and hang hundreds of phony or flimsey indictments on Trump but true American Patriots see right through the pollution they spew. But I certainly hope they enjoy the dirty money lining their pockets from Soros, Zuckerberg, and likely the “Big Guy” himself.
Well said - there's a reckoning coming...
And the liberals in here better keep their hypocritical mouths shut tight about it when that day comes, too. They will reap what they are sowing. We have plenty of Demonrats on video whining about stolen elections and crooked voting machines. Stacy Abrams is on video whining long and hard about how easily rigged the GA voting machines were in her election loss. Those same machines are still in use today, despite *both* parties insisting the machines are rigged. She's the first one being charged. Hillary Clinton, Barbra Lee, Maxine Waters, and Sheila Jackson Lee, have challenged every single Republican presidential victory in the last two decades. They'll be next. Al and Tipper Gore insisted an election was stolen from them. Terry McAwful, Jesse Jackson, Whackerman-Shultz, Raskin, Clyburn, Corrine Brown, the list goes on.
Every single last one of them has done exactly what they're charging Trump with and we will sue them all and bleed them dry with years and years of litigation just like they're trying to do to Trump and others.
How dare any of them use their free speech to point out how crooked our 3rd world, disastrously failed voting system is!
[thumbup]
