The Board of Supervisors will soon be making important decisions on a new zoning ordinance regulating the size and placement of industrial-scale solar facilities in Rockingham County. Among these decisions, two of the most important will be whether to impose a countywide cap on the total number of acres of agricultural land that can be turned into large solar facilities, and whether to impose an acreage cap on the size of individual facilities.
Late last year, the board established a citizens working group to recommend overall zoning rules governing the development of solar facilities in the county. The working group has recommended that large solar facilities be permitted “by right” — that is, without special county permission — in industrial and commercial zoning districts, subject to requirements on various aspects of facility design.
By contrast, the working group has recommended that large solar facilities be permitted in agricultural zoning districts only if the board grants a special-use permit. The board has broad discretion in deciding whether to grant such permits, and the working group has recommended that, as a general principle, large solar facilities “should be discouraged” in agricultural districts.
On the key issue of the acreage caps discussed above, the working group was unable to reach consensus. A majority of the seven-member group recommended that the county adopt both a countywide cap in the range of 1,400 to 1,900 acres and a per-project cap in the range of 50 to 200 acres. The remaining members of the group supported either larger caps or no caps.
Some suggest that if the board adopts the caps recommended by the majority of the working group, these caps would prevent the county from doing “our fair share” in responding to the existential threat of climate change. This position does not stand up to careful analysis.
Yes, climate change is an existential threat, and we must have a robust response. But in addressing climate change, we must also do everything we can to protect other important values. In particular, in Rockingham County we need to find “both and” solutions that address climate change while also protecting our agricultural land and the health and beauty of our natural environment.
These “both and” solutions exist.
First, the county can make a strong contribution to meeting Virginia’s statewide solar energy targets by strongly encouraging solar facilities within commercial and industrial zoning districts, as well as by encouraging “distributed” solar generating facilities such as rooftop solar and small-scale community projects.
Second, in addition to appropriately sited solar facilities, the county can also make an important contribution to carbon reduction by encouraging regenerative agriculture, forestry and other voluntary land-use practices that capture atmospheric carbon and sequester it in the soil or in trees. Project Drawdown — the preeminent international effort to identify and assess the most cost-effective ways to reduce atmospheric carbon — concluded that improved agricultural and land-use practices offer even greater and more cost-effective carbon reduction possibilities than does the shift to solar and wind generated electricity.
In short, by embracing such “both and” strategies, we can do our part in addressing climate change while also protecting our agricultural land and the scenic beauty with which we are blessed.
The board can take an important step in this direction by adopting countywide and per-project acreage caps at the lower end of the ranges recommended by the majority of the citizens working group.
A 1,400 to 1,500 acre countywide cap would prevent an inordinate amount of the county’s agricultural land from being displaced by large solar projects before the county can gain the necessary experience to make wise long-term decisions.
A 50 to 75 acre per-facility cap would minimize adverse agricultural and scenic impact and would spread the economic benefits of solar facilities across a larger number of rural landowners.
Adopting these caps for agricultural zoning districts would leave the solar industry free to expand without limit in commercial and industrial zoning districts.
We should all strongly encourage the board to adopt these “both and” rules.
Bob Boisture lives in New Market.
