Recently, while watching a football game on television, I heard an interview with a college football player who avowed that he had been playing the game since he was 6 years old. Declaring his love for the game, he said, “Football is a violent sport.”
Few who have played the game or watched even a few minutes of it would argue that point. It is so violent, in fact, that those who are responsible for overseeing the game at every level, from little league to the NFL, have spent years devising ways to make it safer for those who play it. Advances in the quality of football equipment and changes in the rules have ameliorated injuries, but in virtually every game there are multiple injuries, more than a few of them threatening the end of a career. One of the rules aimed at reducing the most troubling injury — concussions — has to do with “targeting,” which is intentionally driving the crown of the helmet into the head and neck region of an opponent. A player guilty of that infraction is ejected from the game.
A second rule, and the one I wish to address, has to do with delivering a severe blow to a player in a “defenseless” position. This rule came into play recently in a college game in which a defensive player slammed the opposing quarterback to the ground and threw his full body weight on him just after the forward pass had left his hand. The action was so violent that the television commentator referred to it as a case of a “splattered quarterback.” That kind of violent action against players in a “defenseless position” is more than “unnecessary roughness;” it borders on criminal activity. A 15-yard penalty against their team is a small price to pay.
So, I want to propose new protections for quarterbacks. No player on the field is more defenseless than a quarterback who is in the act of throwing a forward pass. He is in a totally vulnerable position with no power to resist the full impact of a hard-charging lineman or blitzing linebacker. The rule I want to propose is this: Once the quarterback sets his feet and is in the process of making a forward pass, defenders may make every effort to block the pass but they must not make significant contact with him. Referees will have the discretion of determining the degree of “insignificant contact” but knocking the quarterback off his feet will result in an automatic penalty. The corollary to this rule is that once the quarterback has assumed a “passing position” he must deliver the pass. He may not change his mind and attempt to advance the ball by running. To do so will result in both a penalty and the loss of down. Admittedly, this rule change will reduce some of the excitement of the “scrambling quarterback” but it may well save many careers.
If you have read this far, you may be thinking, “That’s all well and good, Tom, but why are you worrying about football players when there are so many other defenseless people who need protection — abused women, abandoned children, the racially targeted, homeless citizens and immigrants, at-risk teachers and caregivers, and multitudes without decent health care?” Yeah, there’s that, too; but we Americans just seem so much more excited about sports these days. How sad is that?
Tom Reynolds lives in Bridgewater.
