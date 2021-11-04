Across the country, urban and suburban areas allow small backyard flocks of hens for personal use. The decision to raise hens is based on a love for the animals like any pet, a responsibility for reducing one’s own carbon footprint and securing a source of food production in times of supply chain instability (like a global pandemic). Evidence from other communities suggest that allowing backyard chickens is actually associated with increased property values. In fact, a Forbes list of the top 10 U.S. housing markets appreciating in value showed all 10 allow chicken-keeping! There is no evidence that permitting backyard chickens leads to a “slippery slope” to livestock. Raising chickens at home was even promoted during World War I as a patriotic duty.
Common myths cited to oppose a family’s choice to have chickens for personal use have mostly been disproved. The waste products produced by four to six chickens is less than that produced by a dog or cat, and can be repurposed as compost for fertilizing gardens. Chickens also control bugs and weeds, decreasing the need for toxic pesticides and herbicides. There has been no evidence that backyard chickens contribute to widespread infections in local large poultry facilities, increased salmonella or spread of avian flu. Chickens are friendly, low maintenance animals, and hens are quiet, with occasional clucking generally not audible beyond 25 feet. Even a crowing rooster is quieter than a barking dog, leafblower or lawnmower. Backyard coops are no more of an inherent eyesore than a trampoline, play structure or hot tub. Concerns regarding noise and hygiene are not exclusive to chickens, and can be addressed through nuisance clauses which are specific to those issues.
Major cities allowing hens include New York City, Denver, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and Baltimore. Ninety-three percent of U.S. cities allowed raising of backyard chickens as of 2011.
Zoning restrictions should avoid government overreach that restricts what homeowners do on their own property, with all the evidence that this would not affect their neighbors, personally or materially. Rockingham County residents should be allowed to keep small backyard flocks of hens, within appropriate regulations to avoid violating nuisance or health codes. We encourage the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors to consider a proposal to add allowances for small backyard chicken flocks to residential zones.
Shannon Tierney lives in Harrisonburg.
