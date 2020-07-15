In June, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi purged from our U.S. House of Representatives four portraits of former speakers.
One of the portraits removed is that of Charles Frederick Crisp. He was born Jan. 29, 1845, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, of naturalized parents. On June 2, 1861, Crisp enlisted in the Page Volunteers, Company K2, 10th Virginia Volunteer Infantry. He fought from Manassas No. 1 to Spotsylvania Courthouse. Captured at the Mule Shoe, he spent the remainder of the war in various Yankee prisons. After the war Crisp became a lawyer and then served Georgia rising to the speakership of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 52nd and 53rd congresses.
Pelosi should curb her lust to destroy American history and learn that history. She should read “Memorial Addresses on the Life and Character of Charles Frederick Crisp (Late a Representative from Georgia), Delivered in the House of Representatives and Senate, Fifty-fourth Congress, Second Session, Published by Order of Congress, 1897.”
This book contains memorial addresses by Reps. Turner, Ga., Henderson, Iowa, Catchings, Miss., Dalzell, Pa., Richardson, Tenn., Maddox, Ga., McMillin, Tenn., Cummings, N.Y., Hermann, Ore., Dingley Jr., Maine, De Armond, Mo., Dinsmore, Ark., Buck, La., Cooper, Fla., Swanson, Va., Lacey, Iowa, Bell, Colo., Wheeler, Ala., Woodard, N.C., Layton, Ohio, Bankhead, Ala., McLaurin, S.C., McCreary, Ky., Wellington, Md., Tate, Ga., Livingston, Ga., Lawson, Ga., Morse, Mass., Tucker, Va., Hooker, N.Y., and Bartlett, Ga. Also presented are addresses by Sens. Gordon, Ga., Gallinger, N.H., Gorman, Md., Berry, Ark., Mills, Texas, Carter, Mont., Daniel, Va., and Bacon, Ga.
The following excerpt is from the address of Rep. Lacey, Iowa:
“His career is a striking example of the possibilities of life in our Republic.
In the Fifty-third Congress Galusha A. Grow was sworn in by Speaker CRISP as a member at large from the State of Pennsylvania. This was an impressive act, and brought into comparison two great periods in the history of our people. In 1861 Mr. Grow was chosen as the war-time Speaker of this House. Mr. CRISP was then a young lieutenant in a company of Confederate infantry, and the civil war was raging with all its fury.
In 1864 Mr. CRISP was a prisoner of war, and was not released until after hostilities had ceased, in June, 1865. Now, after thirty years, the veteran statesman from Pennsylvania returned again to the Halls of Congress, and the young lieutenant of 1861 had become the Speaker of the House of Representatives of our reunited country and administered the oath of office to his predecessor, the ex-Speaker of that Congress which had enacted the measures to prosecute the war.
Who could say in the face of such an event as this that we have not laid aside the prejudice and bitterness of the struggle of 1861?”
Pelosi should learn the history of our reunited states and lay “... aside the prejudice and bitterness of the struggle of 1861”!
Or instead, will she continue her purge of the history of our reunited states? Art last month; will books be next? Or worse?
We are indeed at a crisis point in our Republic!
John P. Mann IV lives in Harrisonburg.
(1) comment
Excellent piece Mr. Mann.
