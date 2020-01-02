To my neighbors in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Having lived in your midst for many years in both the city and county, I write to appeal to you to consider. We live, mostly peacefully, in a very diverse community. That disturbs some of us, makes us fearful. I think we all understand that evil behavior is not confined to those with a particular skin color or nationality. It’s human and usually a choice, like other human behaviors.
Making our community into a Second Amendment “sanctuary” will divide us further than we already are. Sanctuary is defined as a place of refuge or safety. The NRA and many GOP leaders have encouraged you to think that the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows you to have as many firearms of any kind or modification as you wish. Instead, this is what it actually reads: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” The right to have guns is to support the possibly necessary “well-regulated Militia,” right?
The Second Amendment does not exist without its leading statement. The U.S. Supreme Court has recently affirmed that it allows you to have guns at home, your sanctuary. It’s that desperate or deranged person with a gun, any gun of any kind or numbers in all those other places — bars, churches, schools, malls — that makes all of us fearful, and means that there is no sanctuary anywhere for most of us.
The DN-R does injustice to reliable journalism by using a knee-jerk expression in a front page story Dec. 3: “…action comes after Democrats seized control of the General Assembly-” Seized? There was an election, remember? Overturning the 20-year Republican control of the Virginia General Assembly was no coup. It was the result of hard work by a great many people who are worried about the trends toward copying the tweets, words and actions of some political leaders that accuse any opposition of “hate” and actually plant mistrust of our neighbors. The DN-R did us a favor by quoting Gov. Ralph Northam’s website on how we could consider gaining control of gun violence. I hope we can all still agree we must do that.
So many innocent people — old, young, teens, children — have been lost to angry, impulsive and sometimes emotionally damaged people armed with powerful weapons. There is not one word in it that implies you can’t have a gun, only control of those weapons and numbers that make it possible to murder many others at will. Please read it carefully. And those who are in government roles have our lives in their hands as they consider this proposal to make this Second Amendment interpretation more important than “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Thanks.
Anne Nielsen lives in Harrisonburg
Nothing ambiguous about the 2nd Amendment for those of us who have read the writings of the Founders.
But it's always amusing to discuss guns and the 2nd Amendment with those who know little about either.
Another liberal spinning the second amendment to fit a narrative. Give it up folks. And this snowflake is offended that the paper correctly notes the Democrats "seize power" because that is the left's goal, to implement the kind of government they want--socialistic.
If Ms. Nielsen's comments are "spin" and qualify her as a "snowflake," can't the same be said about your assumption that Democrats want to seize power and implement a socialistic government? Are your interpretations of events always correct, and others are always wrong? Get over yourself.
The Second Amendment was poorly written. There, I said it. People can't even agree on what it says.
It's true. It created an unresolvable enigma. But it is impractical and over reaching to forbid people having machines or other objects. Our objective should be to recreate the cultural attitudes people had toward guns when I was growing up. This would have to be done under the recognition that society has changed in other ways, such as increased density of population, greater wealth among not only buyers but also manufacturers of guns, lower practical need of guns for pest control and hunting, and a more anonymous, more mobile society.
