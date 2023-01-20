Open Forum: Joseph Fitzgerald
FIRE is an abbreviation for the finance, insurance, and real estate sectors of the business community. In Biblical terms, they toil not and neither do they spin. In economic terms, they provide services but they don’t produce anything.
That doesn’t mean they’re not essential. A homebuyer needs somebody to lend the money, insure the house and arrange the sale. By the same token, FIRE professionals need houses to sell, finance and insure.
Now comes the head of the realtors association to tell us that Bluestone Town Center should not be opposed on the basis of “traffic, parking, schools, et al.” The “et al” he’s so dismissive of includes blasting near two schools, destruction of a forested area, runoff and flooding.
The project would add 900 homes in less than a decade and increase the non-student population of Harrisonburg by ten percent, not counting any other growth. The chief realtor dismisses opponents of the project as “those with vested and legacy interests to maintain their comfortable status quo." He doesn’t mention that the commission on a few hundred houses and duplexes will maintain a comfortable status quo for a lot of realtors.
He describes their task as struggling to “find available and affordable options for our clients.” Presumably they also struggle to collect six percent commissions.
Here are a few modest proposals for the realtors. If they are -- as the spokesman says -- concerned about housing for teachers, firefighters and police officers, perhaps the realtors could promise to show available homes to those public servants first, before entertaining other buyers.
Perhaps they could as a matter of policy, reduce their own cut of the sale price when selling to public employees. Perhaps they could investigate why building costs are higher in the city and whether those prices can somehow be controlled to encourage private builders.
Perhaps they could even form a syndicate to buy some of the city’s surplus student housing, sell it as condos, insure them and lend money to the new owners to renovate. They and the radical leftists on the planning commission could possibly get through that without insulting or demeaning their neighbors. A commissioner complained that those neighbors come from a place of privilege without mentioning that they had to get to that place somehow. That it’s easier for some should not render them insignificant in a public debate.
We need to see more transparency about the motivations and intentions of those involved in public debate. Neighbors of the project say up front that they’re concerned about their property. The realtors need to say up front that their good intentions stem in part from needing houses to sell.
And the politically out-of-sync planning commission should have said up front they were going to send the project forward regardless of how many opponents showed up and regardless of what objections they raised. If they’re going to ignore the public, they should admit it.
Joe Fitzgerald is a former mayor of Harrisonburg. The project is more than a mile from his back yard.
