Open Forum: Timothy Jost
The House Republican leadership has released the demands that they insist must be met before they will agree to protect American’s financial integrity. Many of their proposals are deeply problematic.
First, they do not address the real problem driving our deficit. Tax cuts enacted over the past 25 years have slashed taxes disproportionately for the wealthy and profitable corporations, severely reducing federal revenues. In fact, federal spending is down — not up — relative to earlier projections. But revenues are down dramatically. If not for the Bush and Trump tax cuts, revenues would be on track to keep pace with spending indefinitely, and the debt ratio — debt as a percentage of the economy — would be declining. If we are serious about reducing the deficit, we must restore tax rates for high-income individuals and corporations back to the levels they used to be.
Even more problematic, the House proposes starving the Internal Revenue Service so that it cannot collect the taxes that are still legally owed, even after the cuts. The “tax gap,” the difference between the taxes that are owed to the federal government as opposed to those actually collected, is estimated to be about $600 billion a year. Congress finally appropriated $80 billion last year to allow the IRS to go after high-income tax cheats and wealthy corporations. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that this investment would yield a return of $204 billion. But apparently House leadership believes that only working people, whose taxes are taken out of their paychecks, should have to pay to finance the government.
The House proposal would also backtrack on the small steps recently taken to combat climate change. Did everyone notice that we had no snow this winter? And it already feels like summer in April. Every day we hear news about droughts, floods, windstorms and fires caused by the changing climate. Yet the House proposal would increase fossil fuel production and roll back the baby steps we have taken to encourage moving away from fossil fuel dependency. Revoking subsidies for energy transformation would also threaten tens of thousands of U.S. green energy manufacturing jobs that are just coming online.
While lavishing money on the rich, the proposal would reduce help for lower-income Americans. The House demands work requirements for Medicaid. This does not sound unreasonable, but it has been tried and doesn’t work. Most Medicaid beneficiaries are already working or disabled, and many depend on their health care coverage to keep their employment. When Arkansas imposed working requirements for Medicaid, about a quarter of beneficiaries lost their coverage in 7 months. Most of them did not lose coverage because they failed to meet the requirements, but rather, because of red tape. Many beneficiaries hold jobs with irregular hours or frequently move from one low-paying job to another. Others were stymied by the paperwork. Imagine if you had to file a complicated form every month just to keep your health insurance. The experiment also had no effect on employment.
And, by the way, while we are imposing work requirements to get federal benefits, why not impose them on the wealthy? Why is earned income, or wages, taxed for Social Security and Medicare, but unearned income, or investment income, tax free? Why are capital gains taxed at lower rates than income from employment? By one recent estimate, the upper 20% of the income distribution in the U.S. receives 40 percent more in government subsidies that the lowest 20%.
Let’s just raise the debt limit, as Congress has always done before, or come up with real solutions to pay for government services. And let’s not try to balance the budget on the backs of those who can least afford it.
Timothy Jost lives in Rockingham.
