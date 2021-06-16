On June 10, via social media, the city of Harrisonburg was proud to announce that Dwellsy, a residential rental blog, had ranked Harrisonburg the No. 9 Top City for Renters in 2021. Things must have really been bleak for renters in 2021 for Harrisonburg to rank so high.
I’m not sure what renters Dwellsy spoke to for these rankings, but calling Harrisonburg a great place for renters is wildly incorrect. Take a look at any of the rental property listings in the city. There are virtually zero two-bedroom apartments available for less than $900 per month. The very few that are available are in poor condition or have incredibly high barriers to entry like minimum credit scores or they refuse to accept people on fixed incomes. There are no shortages of horror stories from Harrisonburg renters ranging from landlords who refuse to let people out of leases due to domestic violence up to landlords that refuse to change locks after home invasions. One particular landlord was given an order to condemn from the city building inspector. Rather than fix the issues, they tore up the notice in front of their tenant and announced to them that the rent is due. Most landlords in Harrisonburg are shielded from their tenants by a cartel of property management companies that have an iron grip on the residential housing market in town. Harrisonburg has no protections or avenues for redress available to renters, so when something goes wrong, the only solutions for renters are to either accept the poor conditions or move somewhere equally bad (although with a 2% vacancy rate, this simply isn’t a viable option).
According to the city’s own housing study conducted earlier this year, “lower income households are living in higher-rent units and higher income households are living in lower-rent units. … Higher income households have more options by virtue of their income levels. Housing choice for the lowest income households, however, is greatly restricted by their very limited financial resources.” Compounding this issue is the fact that there are only 230 studio and one-bedroom units that are considered “affordable” housing for the entire city. This has led to a lack of housing options for single adults with elderly, homeless and disabled individuals bearing the brunt of this shortage.
The solution to this is not to simply allow developers to build more units. Let’s be honest, is there a company out there today that plans on developing housing catered to those in the lowest income brackets? Part of the solution is for the city to create mechanisms for renters to have their complaints and concerns listened to. This could mean the creation of a commission to accept tenant complaints being empowered with methods to properly address them. It could mean actually issuing fines and consequences to landlords who violate the Virginia-Landlord Tenant Act. It could be as simple as creating a citywide office that provides tenants with their rights and advice on how to deal with specific questions like whether a security deposit should be returned or not. But this, too, is not enough. The city through its Planning Commission needs to address the severe shortage of affordable housing. Requiring developers to set aside 10% of new units for affordable housing is simply not enough. Young people, especially those with families, are forced into an endless cycle of rental contracts despite having the desire to own a home.
However, it’s unfair to lay all the blame at Harrisonburg’s feet. This is not only a local crisis; it’s a state and national crisis as well. But that doesn’t mean Harrisonburg can sit on its hands and continue to prioritize landlords’ needs over the needs of the renters. We are the people working in the chicken plants, the people serving you food and working in your kitchens, the people cleaning the dorms and pushing paper at James Madison University. Renters make this city a success. Harrisonburg has an obligation to make their lives a little more bearable. No amount of brunch spots, greenways and lawn parties make up for the horrible experiences too many renters in this town have had to endure.
However, if you can afford to drop $1,300 a month on one of the newly gentrified apartments downtown without having to eat hot dogs and ramen every night, Harrisonburg is a wonderful place to be.
Jake Krug lives in Staunton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.