I am writing in response to Harvey Yoder’s editorial, “Will More War Help Bring About More Peace?” which appeared on March 10. I write, not because I disagree with him, but because fundamentally I agree with him and want others to consider Jesus’ call to love our neighbor and live in peace. However, what Yoder advocates is martyrdom and few Jesus followers, let alone non-Christians, have the gift of martyrdom. Of course, there are many Christians who disagree with both of us. They believe a Christian may serve in the military. I once thought that way and served in the military, completing a twenty-year career. I no longer believe those who follow Christ may kill another human being, even when threatened with physical harm or when acting on the orders of the state.
I acknowledge, the impulse for self-preservation is one of the strongest in human experience. People have gone to extraordinary lengths to survive, whether when adrift at sea, stranded in the woods, or facing another person whose aim is to do them harm. For those who take Jesus’ commands seriously, there are alternatives to fighting, primarily fleeing. Many Mennonites, Quakers and others fled when faced with military conscription. They moved as whole communities to another land, where their skills as farmers and productive citizens would be appreciated, and they could live in peace without the threat of being pressed into military service.
In 1917, during World War I, there were two Hutterite brothers, Joseph J. and Michael Hofer, who practiced absolute pacifism. They refused to wear the uniform or obey military orders. They were beaten and held in prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas suspended for days from beams with just their toes touching the ground. Both died in 1918 in a military hospital, perhaps of Spanish Flu or pneumonia, but there is no doubt the brutal treatment they received while imprisoned contributed to their deaths. They were absolute pacifists and martyrs of the mindset which Yoder advocates. It may be true that “the blood of the martyrs is the seed of the church” but the pacifism I embrace is less extreme. I am willing to die rather than kill, but I would certainly harm someone attacking me or my family but by using something short of deadly force.
Yoder also mistakenly applies Jesus’ teaching to nations, rather than individuals and the church. Nations are comprised of many individuals, each of which thinks and acts differently. Christ’s teachings are not normative for those who do not profess faith in Him. Neither are nations forbidden from taking up arms in self-defense.
Of course, Hitler’s and Putin’s wars of aggression did not constitute self-defense. They were, however, matters of self-defense for Poland and other nations who were illegally attacked during World War II, and for Ukraine in the present war. As Mennonite historian and church statesman C. Henry Smith noted in 1942, pacifism is “not a remedy to end war but to end the war system and prevent war.” Idealistic pacifism is a prescription to stop wars from starting. It can do little to end them once they have begun.
It is hard to know what turns history would have taken if the Christian Church in Germany stood up to Hitler and his racist schemes, refusing to take up arms in his war of aggression. There were some, such as Bonhoeffer and The Confessing Church, who embraced pacifism and stood against Hitler. There is dispute as to whether, as Hitler’s madness became apparent, Bonhoeffer abandoned his pacifism and joined in a plot to assassinate him, but his actions, and those of the Church, were too late.
Likewise, I wonder if the war in Urkraine could continue if Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, refused to sanction Putin’s aggression. The merger of Church and State in present day Moscow has led to, and continues to support, this illegal aggression against the Ukrainian people.
The war in Ukraine has been underway for more than a year. Although pacifism may have prevented it, pacifist idealism is not going to stop it. Capitulation probably wouldn’t have stopped Hitler or Putin either. Rather, it may have emboldened them to further extend their empires. At this point, the least violent policy appears to be increased economic sanctions levied against Russia. Additionally, the Russian people, tired of sacrificing their sons on the battlefield of Putin’s War, could exercise mass protest, resistance, and sabotage.
If the U.S. used just a small portion of its massive $773 billion defense budget to promote nation building and international aid, perhaps the economic disparity, which often fuels war, could be partially alleviated. I wholeheartedly agree with Yoder’s closing paragraph, “If civilization is to survive, good people everywhere must declare war obsolete, as they have cannibalism, slavery, religious persecution, and human sacrifice.”
Steven Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
