An Open Letter to Kathleen Parker,
This morning, I read my morning paper with dismay when I read your castigation of Ginni Thomas. Please, keep reading! Not that I would always agree with what Ginni Thomas thinks or the issues she supports, but my dismay is a reaction to your smugness. Your article is the epitome of the snobbery of degreed women. I have two degrees, how many do you have? Do you fly a plane? Have you written a book? Have you raised children (probably the most difficult job a person can have)? Have you been a stay-at-home caregiver of a disabled partner, parent or child? Maybe if you had or have done, you would be a tad more understanding of others. What Ginni Thomas is seeking is nothing more than self-actualization. She is fighting for what she believes in, whether you approve or not, and she has a perfect right to step out of her husband’s shadow and do that — as far as I know we still live in a democracy! If what she does reflects upon him that is a problem for the justice and Mrs. Thomas as a couple — but not for you!
Beyond the aforementioned, what I really want to say in a secondary, and visceral, reaction to your article is that while the events of Jan. 6 were a shock in many ways, the outcry should have served as a loud alarm bell to the Congress, to say: You are out of touch with the American people — and they are tired of it! While Nancy Pelosi has Haagen-Daz in her restaurant-size refrigerator, the American people are still trying to afford McDonald’s Happy Meals. The same is true of the vociferous and rightly loud reaction by Virginia parents to being gaslighted by the Loudoun County School Board. Kathleen Parker, you need to know that conservatives who don’t necessarily appreciate Donald Trump’s mouth are angry. They do want to put an end to abortion, the scourge of open borders and the flood of drugs entering the country through them, crimes not being punished in our cities, energy projects being canceled, jobs going down the sewer, the looming dark cloud of high taxes — all of these things make us angry because they curb freedom and hurt our country as a whole. And these things need to change.
I hope that when a conservative landslide occurs, and my educated guess is it will in the next two years, that you will continue to have a job writing for a viable newspaper syndicate. Perhaps it would be a good thing to start looking for a comfy place to land?
Marianne F. Halterman lives in Broadway.
