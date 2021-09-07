Pat Buchanan, if you are going to criticize United States presidents, then be inclusive and not selective as you were in your recent DN-R (Aug. 25) Viewpoint. You cited Preside Carter’s ordeal with the attempted rescue of American citizens held hostage by Iran, but it’s more complicated as after the rescue fiasco, the Carter administration negotiated hostage release, according to Vox.com 2016, but Gary Sick reported in his book “October Surprise” there was a conversation by a member of President Reagan’s campaign committee requesting delay of hostages’ release until after the election. Yet, in his book “Guests of the Ayatollah,” Mark Bowen reveals it was hate of Carter that caused the delayed release despite the successful negotiation.
What you also failed to mention was the desperate withdrawal of troops and State Department personnel from the rooftop of the embassy in Saigon, Vietnam, when Gerald Ford was president. President Nixon had previously pulled out the majority of troops prior to his forced resignation. It was a surprise to the Ford government that the North Vietnamese were threatening the embassy and departure of American and South Vietnamese. Recognize that some but not all eligible Vietnamese were evacuated. You know about the Vietnam debacle as you worked for both Nixon and Ford.
Later, you worked for President Reagan, who rapidly withdrew troops from Lebanon after more than 200 of them, mostly Marines, were killed in a humongous car bomb blast of the Marine barracks. There was no retaliation against Hezbollah nor its Iranian backers. Conveniently, perhaps, you did not mention this tragic event either.
For all of these USA military events in Vietnam, Lebanon, Iraq, Afghanistan, there was a theme of building a democratic government and training indigenous military to protect the citizens. It was a disaster in all of these countries.
Of course, you also had to belittle President Biden for his administration’s implementing withdraw from Afghanistan, but Biden did not invade Afghanistan nor any other territory and he opposed the 2009 Obama surge. He did vote for the invasion of Iraq based on the erroneous data on weapons of mass destruction supplied by the Bush administration. The Afghanistan withdraw is chaotic and not well implemented. The result is no different than the implementation for any of these countries. Except, that the Taliban, unlike previous withdraws, has been aiding the withdraw by helping USA citizens to safely enter the airport. Unfortunately, recently prior to Aug. 31, an Islamic State-K group managed to bomb and kill about 13 military personnel, which is abominably cruelly savage; the Biden administration responded twice with drones, killing Islamic State leaders and destroying armaments. Hopefully, it will be the last violent attack on our troops before final withdrawal.
Measured by the casualties and processes for other withdrawals, the Afghanistan withdrawal by the announced deadline was handled as well if not better than the previous ones. Too bad this country did not learn from previous nation and military building experiences and restrained from invasion of Afghanistan. That is where the real error was made and should be subject to intense scrutiny.
Also, consider how easily correspondents and political advisers, many of you who have never been responsible for planning and implementing logistics of any kind, nor served in the military (presidential adviser doesn’t meet these criteria), readily negatively criticize and find fault with those charged to do so. Constructive criticism instead of finger-pointing is by far more valuable to review and solution of events and problems. I wish more opinion advancers, especially those who populate the written and electronic media, such as TV news and political interview shows, would adopt this concept of contributing to the solution rather than spewing misleading information and destructive criticism. You all should be humbler and more constructive, more thorough, more honest, and complete in your research, writings and verbal opinions.
Janice Barton lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.