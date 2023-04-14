Tim Russell, in a response to my letter, claimed it is illogical to require officials to prove an election was conducted with integrity. He says you can’t prove a negative, and that instead, doubters must prove the positive claim that an election was illegitimate. While Mr. Russell does offer a kind of logic that absolutely applies to criminal defense, he misunderstood my point, which was about how elections are lawfully and transparently conducted.
A public election, as my letter pointed out, is the most democratic aspect of our republic. All citizens who choose to engage are empowered to direct the course of their own government. Our task is to mark our own ballot and deposit it in the reader. But what happens after that? The ballots go into a closed off space to be counted. Who counts them? How do we know they are counted correctly? What would stop a party in power from corruptly managing an election to remain in power? Election integrity boils down to three requirements: first, state laws describe how elections are to be run. Second, partisan observers are entitled by law to observe both polling places and back room processes to validate that laws are being followed. And third, a multi layered certification chain is supposed to satisfy everyone that the process worked and results are legitimate.
If laws are broken to favor one party, the outcome is illegitimate. For example, absentee ballots can be used for unfair advantage, as in Bladen County, North Carolina in 2016. A Republican operative harvested ballots illegally. Because of this lawbreaking, a very close election result had to be overturned. A Republican broke election laws to win, so of course the result had to be overturned. You probably see where I’m going with this.
How about a bigger one: Wayne County, Michigan, whose seat is Detroit. The 2020 election was not run according to the law in Detroit. Notably, the number of counted ballots exceeded the number of checked off voters from the rolls by a number in excess of 100K. As testified in subsequent hearings, the result could not even be audited, because records had not been kept per law.
In response to this untrustworthy, unusable result, the two Republican officials on the Wayne County certification board refused to certify it. They were immediately subject to a pressure campaign by Democrats, who begged them to certify anyway, lied that anomalies would be dealt with by audits downstream, decried them as racists, and even outrageously leaked in a public call where their children went to school. After this barrage, the two Republicans gave in and certified it anyway. By rubber stamping an unlawful result, they committed an act of election fraud with national implications. This alone is enough to justify the peaceful January 6 civil rights protesters.
Electoral anomalies and lawbreaking happened all over the USA in 2020. For example, Democrat officials changed electoral procedures apart from their legislatures in defiance of the Constitution. Shockingly, in the year 2020 the overwhelming winner of bellwether states and counties, Donald Trump, didn’t win the election. Why was that? Because deep blue, densely populated Democrat cities ran up the score with vast piles of mail in ballots. In many cases, laws were not followed regarding ballot harvesting, signature verification, ballot drop boxes, and partisan observation of back room processes. Some of the worst Democrat operations simply expelled Republican observers who drew attention to lawbreaking.
Many people who consume Democrat news have the idea that Trump turned off voters because he was a bad candidate. Whether he’s a bad candidate is a matter of opinion. In terms of the vote, Trump did well in 2020. He increased his support among basically all demographics, winning millions more than in 2016. What determined the 2020 election was this curious, new phenomenon of mass mail in ballots in Democrat urban areas.
Americans have rightly questioned whether 2020’s mail in ballots were all legal and legitimately handled. They have rightly objected to the use of COVID as an excuse to ignore election laws in a way that favored one party. A court in Wisconsin determined that the pandemic did not legally justify no-excuse absentee ballots. The court also declined to allow this mass lawbreaking to overturn the election result, so effectively, the Democrats got away with it. Courts as a rule either refused to hear election cases or refused to give a hearing to the evidence, declaring everything moot since the election was already over.
If officials cannot prove, by following the law as validated by partisan observers, that an election was conducted with integrity, then an election didn’t happen. If lawbreaking leads to a win and numbers get certified anyway, that should bother anyone who claims to value democracy. Does it bother you?
Andy Vogan lives in Penn Laird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.