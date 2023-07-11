Open Forum: James Kerwin
As 1960 approached all of America knew, as we know now — we must change. We needed a leader that would “make a difference." The former WW2 G.I. hero came forward. Handsome and loaded with charisma and words we could live by. As president he was taking his younger brother along as his attorney general. JFK appointed RFK his attorney general and the REAL Civil Right Movement began. Bobby was our hero!
Now, the son of RFK — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making a splash – with the truth. He is amazing in his depth of knowledge of the government. He was a rich kid that was kicked in the tail by life. A businessman and author, he knows of what he speaks.
I am a Trumper — I am first and foremost an American. Americans, not just party members, want change and want it now. Unfortunately, that must wait until 2025. We are searching for that ONE good man or woman to turn D.C. upside down and shake it up and bring us back to a democratic republic that follows the Constitution. We want criminals jailed — but the real criminals. The Law of the Land must be followed by those that swear their oath to the Constitution — and don’t.
Trump is being attacked by this administration left, right, up, down and 360 for one reason the president doesn’t believe he can defeat Trump in a normal, no virus election. So the establishment (as in New York) mucked up a civil case, beyond its “statute of limitations” and converted it to a felony by edict. He first called in a sexual encounter 30 years ago with a woman that didn’t know the date, place or what happened, a civil case with a stacked jury. The miss use of classified documents indictment was brought about by a hand-picked grand-jury and a “prosecutor friendly judge” — i.e. kangaroo court. The DNC is making sure they get a conviction.
Yes, that is losing Trump followers. The kickback is: Should Trump be nominated and qualified, millions shall be voting his way, this could actually help Trump.
Without shenanigans, the 80-year-old, muddled minded (at times), stumbling, falling, “horse pony” Biden won’t win without a virus to stack the deck, again. RFK Jr. is a viable candidate — intelligent, knows the nuts and bolts of D.C. and is a greater threat to the FBI, CIA, and the “establishment” than Trump. He’ll get votes from all parties — yet I doubt he’ll win. Biden, won’t let the party have a primary — RFK Jr. would win. But be certain RFK Jr. will run and he’ll find a party to back him, as will voters.
That third party candidate has in the past created a loss for one of the leading candidates but rarely does the 3rd party win.
I like RFK Jr., and I know Trump would “clean house” and re-establish the America I knew. No matter who wins, I see teeth being put in the Constitution. The next four years shall be more than — Interesting — if the Constitution is followed the courts shall be full for years — or the establishment will grab their ill-gotten million’s and head to Iran — that would save the U.S. image. Retribution is hades.
James Kerwin lives in Broadway.
