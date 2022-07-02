The Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade. That ruling in 1973 gave females the right to decide for themselves (hopefully in conversations with their medical providers) whether they should give birth. That ruling has been upheld by earlier Supreme Court decisions prior to the confirmation of the last three justices. Roe v. Wade was misidentified early on as a “Right to Life” issue when truly it is a “Right to Birth” issue.
I grew up in an earlier era without access to safe abortion. I remember stories of girls using coat hangers or turkey basters filled with caustic acid to end their pregnancies. I remember a local doctor being arrested and sentenced to prison for assisting girls who did not want to carry their embryo/fetus. When asked why, his response was that he could no longer bear treating girls who had tried the above-mentioned methods and risked their own lives in the process.
Life should include the time period after birth with loving parents and family, a healthy childhood, a safe and secure home environment, a good education, the freedom to choose the kind of work one would like to pursue, etc. Certainly, that may not always be the case, but may be especially true in instances of rape or incest. Life should not include being unwanted or unloved from birth forward, poor health and food insecurity, a childhood filled with fear and dread, poor or no education, and the lack of resources to pursue the kind of work that one dreams of doing. Recent statistics affirm that 60% of reported abortions are from women who already have at least one child and are not able to see a way forward to adding to their family.
There will be a cacophony of supporters of right to birth touting adoption, etc. Again, there are many obstacles to this argument including the financial costs, a strong preference to have “our” child, multiple investigations into the adoptive parents as well as the home environment, family support, etc. Babies born with medical issues or intellectual issues are not always welcomed by potential adopters. Would that it was true that all babies unable to live with their birth mother could be adopted into loving, stable homes. It is not.
Many/Most of the “Trigger Laws” set to go into effect to restrict or outlaw any/all abortions are directed solely to females. It was only a few decades ago that birth control pills were mandated to be covered by medical insurance just as Viagra was. Many/Most females prior to that were required to pay out-of-pocket for birth control protections, both before and after Roe v. Wade.
It is already being reported that other birth control options (especially “Plan B” or “Plan C”) be restricted, and females be prevented from securing them easily. Reports are being brought forth targeting medical professionals who may be “caught” offering these options. Whatever happened to HIPPA protections and privacy?
Males have a part in creating a baby too. As DNA is readily available today, I propose that, at birth, the infant in question, be given a blood test to ensure the identity of both parents.
If the female chooses to keep the child, the male sperm donor would be required by law to contribute financially to the costs of rearing said child especially in circumstances where the mother would be physically, emotionally, educationally, or financially unable to care for the child. In cases of rape or incest, the male sperm donor would be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
Certainly, history has taught us that neither Congress nor many state legislatures put much, if any, thought or dollars toward the life after birth realities. There are many non-profits who seek to offer aid in the case of unwanted pregnancies. How long is this aid available? Is it simply targeted toward the infant or is assistance available for the birth mother as well? Again, for how long? Most report waiting lists and the need for additional resources and volunteers.
Surely, there is a middle ground available. While many shout that “life begins at conception”, viable life at conception does not. How many embryos are lost/miscarried before they are even realized? How many weeks are needed for an infant to become viable on its own? There are different views being expressed on the viability of the infant, but many times medical professionals have not been consulted. Simply, the “ruling party” makes that decision. “Right to Birth” and “Right to Life” are not synonymous.
Rev. Marilyn Heishman lives in Harrisonburg.
