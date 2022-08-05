In 1945, a lady turning 40 visited her doctor with symptoms she suspected were, in that day’s vernacular, “the change of life.” She gasped when learning she faced a whole other change: pregnancy.
After her first baby, years earlier, a doctor had advised she would be sterile. Abortion was illegal almost everywhere in the U.S. then, including New York, the family’s original home, and their new home, Virginia, where the likelihood of finding a safe, if covert, abortion provider seemed even less. Though happily married, appearing healthy, and economically secure, she had been depressed for some time and feared she might not live to see a future child grow to adulthood. She and my father (yes, that lady would be my mother) consulted numerous local physicians. All said, “No.”
She would tell me those things years later, beginning with remembering her dawning hopefulness for the coming infant. I arrived eight days after V-J Day in the Alexandria Hospital. During Mother’s slow labor, she was advised to see a movie and relax. The newsreel, in that early time of hoped-for “peace,” showed a Japanese soldier hit by a flamethrower, running, engulfed in fire. Sick to her stomach, she never watched the movie. Yet we both came through fine. I would be overprotected, my childhood home not without stress, but never doubted being loved by both parents.
Mother sometimes warned about the plight of unfortunate girls whose “mistakes” led them to poverty or bad marriages. In a recurrent dream, I would wander through the grim ambience of a darkened hospital, where I never found my mother but knew she was undergoing something vaguely terrible.
Yet, I’m still grateful for my life. And I have always believed, 100%, that women deserve the right to abortion. With that right in effect, c. 1945, I would never have drawn breath, but I appreciate the advice the narrator of Fitzgerald’s "The Great Gatsby" received, to cultivate “the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time.” I could painlessly have gone the ways nature provides for returning so many millions of winged maple tree seeds, along with sperms and eggs, to Earth.
I never had an abortion. The two children I brought into the world, plus a stepchild and grandkids, have given me so much, but I would never tell another woman, or girl, what to do with her life.
Once a friend, about my age, screamed in my face after I started saying I felt the abortion issue was complicated. She never learned we totally agreed on the public policy. Answering a neighbor’s “pro-life” message, I mentioned having learned that 200 homeless mothers with small children slept on D.C.’s all-night buses, when they could. She replied, “They knew what might happen, but they ‘did it.’” Huh? What about women who were married, had been raped, were 12, or addicted to drugs? Or their children — should a child be punishment for a mother’s “sins”?
An online comment by Methodist pastor Dave Barnhart went viral, saying “the unborn” are easy to advocate for because they never misbehave or make demands: “They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.” (https://thewalrus.ca/what-does-the-bible-actually-say-about-abortion/.) The closest, perhaps, to a biblical mention of abortion is Exodus 21:22, which orders penalties if a pregnant woman is injured in a fight between others. The Bible, like most scriptures, has far more to say about feeding the hungry, sheltering widows and orphans, forgiving enemies.
But now it’s celebration time for the politicians and preachers whose mission has been to rage against abortion for the 49 years since Roe v. Wade. Until its overturn, Americans had nearly a million abortions per year. Will the zealots now begin giving all such “babies,” whose lives they chanted about “saving,” everything they need, once born? Has our society’s compassion ever gone that far?
Will the new Supreme Court’s nullification of the most personal rights stop at abortion, or will our other liberties be targeted by vigilantes such as the Supreme Court justice who, immediately following Roe’s overturn, expressed hope of suppressing rights such as contraception, same-sex marriage, what kids may read, or what your neighbors do in their beds? What about interracial marriage?
I had felt so optimistic about expansions of liberty in our culture and under the U.S. Constitution, all the more since two of my beloved grandchildren have identified themselves on the LGBTQ spectrum. They each enjoy a good quality of life in a loving family, and acceptance in their communities and schools — blessings that came much less certainly to LGBTQ youth a generation ago.
Seeing them so hopeful, the threat to upend their futures is heartbreaking. When can we stop the madness?
Chris Edwards lives in Harrisonburg.
