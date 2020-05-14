Healthcare providers, along with many other front-line workers, have been called heroes, and that’s certainly an apt description. I work with an incredible team here at Sentara RMH, and it’s those superheroes that I wish to honor during Hospital Week, May 10–16. Every single person, from the front-line staff to those who work behind the scenes in support roles, is working tirelessly to ensure we are able to provide the best care possible for our community. I am amazed each day as I hear stories of their dedication, compassion and grace.
Here are some examples of the kind of team I’m talking about. When we opened a second Critical Care Unit and additional respiratory units in the hospital to care specifically for COVID-19 patients, we had nurses and other clinicians who gladly pivoted from their usual roles and units to help set up and staff these areas. They understood the importance of these dedicated COVID units in helping the hospital reduce the risk of spreading the virus to our non-COVID inpatients.
Some of our team members have volunteered to serve as “PPE wingmen,” working closely with other clinical staff members in the COVID units, where they would not normally be working. They serve as an extra pair of eyes and hands to ensure that anyone entering a COVID patient’s room is properly dressed in their personal protective equipment, or PPE. They are true safety champions for patients and their co-workers.
I also salute the team members who work in the Sentara RMH Medical Group’s outpatient units. Many of these doctors and advanced care clinicians have stepped up to the challenge of treating and caring for their patients virtually, through online visits or over the phone. Others of these Medical Group providers have transitioned to the main hospital to work as support staff or additional care providers.
I could go on and on about this amazing team of providers, but the examples I’ve cited speak to their exceptional dedication and compassion. Before closing, I wish to recognize and honor one other important group of heroes during this Hospital Week. I am referring to all of the generous community members who have supported Sentara RMH and our team. The donations of PPE and food, the homemade masks you’ve sent to us, the signs that have been placed around the hospital, and the prayers you have sent our way, have been a true light for our staff. We are proud to live in such a generous community, and we are honored to care for you and your loved ones.
We are proud that our staff has worked tirelessly to keep our patients and community safe. Please know that your community hospital is still here to serve you. Our Emergency Room is still caring for people with all kinds of medical emergencies, and doing so safely. We are open to provide the care you need.
Doug Moyer is president of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
