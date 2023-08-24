Open Forum: Anne Juarez
I was saddened to read in the Aug. 18 DN-R about the controversy facing Samuels Public Library in Warren County. It appears a group of concerned citizens wants to remove books it finds objectionable. The group wants the library to be placed under county control, it wants staff to be replaced and it wants the library to cut ties with The American Library Association.
Apparently, the books causing the uproar at the Samuels library are in the children's and young adult sections. The requests to remove certain titles targeted 134 books and were filed by 53 individuals. Almost all filers said they had not read the books, only summaries. The overwhelming majority of the complaints singled out LGBTQ+ themes as the reason for removal, as reported by the Washington Post through use of the Freedom of Information Act. It seems the LGBTQ+ community and supporters are the latest target being used to foment hate, intolerance and division within our communities and nation — as if we don't already have enough targets for rousing the mob.
Samuels Public Library is a private nonprofit, so the county supervisors have no say over the library trustees; which, by the way, seem to be a diverse group of individuals — not a woke platform. But the supervisors do have power over its budget. The board recently approved a county budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 and voted 4 – 1 to release only 25% of the library's funding. In September it will be determined whether to fund the remaining 75%, based on how the library responds to the complaints and the accommodations it makes to them.
This is a public library being targeted, not a school one. No child is being required to read any of the books available. They are free-to-select books based on their individual tastes and interests. When books that reflect certain subject matter that is relevant and desired by certain readers are pulled from the shelves, it limits choice. The reading public is vast and diverse, and selections chosen for inventory in public libraries attempt to reflect and respond to that diversity.
So the Friday that the article appeared, I decided to watch again, a movie based on a book that has been banned repeatedly over the course of its history. I had only watched "To Kill a Mockingbird" once, many years ago, and decided it was time to revisit it. What a remarkable story Harper Lee penned in 1960, based loosely on her own observations of her family and neighbors in Monroeville, Alabama — as well as a childhood event that occurred near her hometown in 1936.
I was struck by how many times themes of compassion and mercy flowed throughout the narrative: towards the poor Cunninghams; the misunderstood Boo Radley; the lonely and abused Mayella Ewell; the embittered and racist Sam Ewell; and of course the theme of defending the truth, even though it can ostracize and endanger you and your family, as Atticus defends Tom Robinson. And then this quote among many memorable ones by Atticus Finch: "You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view... until you climb into his skin and walk around in it." It would be helpful if those persons wishing to ban certain books could consider things from the perspective of those who feel enlightened, understood and often affirmed by themes that can make them feel less marginalized.
And then lastly, an interesting irony to me, of an article just a few pages over, on A5 of the DN-R that day: "US Universities Launch Partnership to Elevate Free Speech to Counter Threats to Democracy." A noble endeavor, but I'm thinking, are college students the best target audience for instruction on how to "constructively work together to find solutions to complicated, divisive problems?" It appears to me that mediation skills are needed most at the community level, wherein citizens can learn to listen respectfully and iron out differences among themselves, civilly. We are all certainly in need of these skills if the past is any indication of what the future holds for us.
Anne Juarez lives in Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.