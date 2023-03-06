Two recent Viewpoints advocated for school “choice”. I would like to offer another point of view.
On Feb. 17, Selena Zito makes a thinly-veiled case for “parental choice” and hence, the application of public funds to private schools (“Parents Want Overhaul Of Education System”). She bases her piece on one study of 1,000 parents in the immediate post-pandemic era, noting that school shutdowns and the shift to remote learning allowed parents to experience in detail what their children were being taught. This reasoning is flawed on many levels.
The sudden shift to remote education in the spring of 2020 necessarily disrupted teaching and has unquestionably led to reduced student success, but it is certainly unfair to judge all teaching by this experience. Teachers devote a lifetime to in-person teaching, and few had any experience with remote education before the pandemic. Their work to accommodate the changes is nothing less than heroic and was widely acknowledged as such at the time. That the shutdown was necessary is shown by the thousand or more educators who died (and continue to die) of COVID-19, despite the shutdown. Schools are notorious hotbeds of disease spread, and the pandemic would have been much worse had schools not shut down.
The change in the educational process necessarily required a change in what was taught and what could be expected of students thrust into a new environment. In-person teaching allows for much more individual treatment than is possible on line, so it is no surprise that students fell behind. In addition, many students (particularly the underprivileged) had little, or unreliable, access to the internet, leading to further loss of education. But using this as an excuse to attack current public education is clearly unfair.
In the very next issue, Feb. 21, Stephen Moore opines that “It’s Now Or Never For School Choice Everywhere.” If only that were true! The decades of attempts to transfer public funds to private schools could be put to rest. We could quit wasting time and energy trying to subvert the establishment clause of the Constitution. Moore’s main concern is with student scores on large scale tests in math and reading in major metropolitan areas. He claims that private and parochial schools in these areas have much better scores. This misses several points.
Private and parochial schools have a signal advantage over public schools in that they can expel students. Public schools are required to provide some form of education to all students, but if a child has a learning disability, suffers from trauma or just doesn’t test well, they can be thrown out of non-public schools. It’s the school’s choice. This necessarily makes their job easier — fewer distracting students in the classroom, fewer “bad” students pulling down the school’s test scores.
The threat of expulsion is very effective at damping down student’s behavior, and tends toward the sort of rote learning that results in good test scores. Having suffered from isolation at “the table of shame” in kindergarten, students in religious based schools are unlikely to question their teacher when she says “I have to teach you evolution, but it is wrong!” in junior high. Both these incidents are real.
Moore goes on to quote the per-pupil spending at some of these urban schools but fails to note that only a fraction of that money ever reaches the classroom. Administrative bureaucracies are necessarily larger in larger school districts and can easily become detached from their purpose. What is the average teacher paid? This intelligent expenditure of resources is fundamental to working solutions.
Moore quotes a study estimating the dollar cost of education lost during shutdown but makes no attempt to estimate the cost of lives lost if in-person school continued through the pandemic. Instead of losing only a thousand well trained, devoted teachers, we could have lost tens of thousands, not to mention the vulnerable family members who would have been infected by children bringing COVID home. What price does FreedomWorks put on a human life?
In addition to teaching basic “reading, writing and arithmetic” and preparing students for the workplace, public education can and should prepare students to be informed and engaged citizens. Schools should provide lessons in research, critical thinking and public speaking. We need to prepare all students to be thoughtful voters, not just workers.
Inequalities in our society are clear and addressing them is difficult, requiring approaches on all levels. One clear disparity is in the schooling of our children. School districts are funded largely by local property taxes, leaving poorer areas with poorer schools. This needs to be changed so that all future voters have access to a good public education. A Darwinian process driven by school “choice” will only further exacerbate current inequalities while pumping public funds into private schools. The majority of students will lose out as funds are diverted from public schools.
Alex Storrs lives in Fishersville.
