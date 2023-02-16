Open Forum: Bill Faw
My open forum on Dec. 1, 2022 dealt with the “seasons of our soul:" a cyclical sequence of times when life tastes sweet, salty and savory, sour, or bitter. Here, I apply the “seasons” metaphor to our lifespan from birth to death: the “seasons of our life.”
The spring-time of our life is the time from birth through childhood, adolescence, to the beginning of young adulthood. In our spring, like sprouts breaking through the soil or chicks cracking egg shells from within, we experience rapid and somewhat uncontrollable growth. We discover the strengths and abilities and urges and types of relationships that are possible in life, including our first invitations to a lifelong dance and dialog with the divine.
Unless weighed down by childhood traumas, we have a carefree, irresponsible sense that life is for the taking, without consequences. Some even have a sense that we will transform the world with our life, actually believing graduation pep talks that “we can do anything and can be anything we want.” We kind of dare the world to make sense out of us in the spring-time of our life.
The summer of our life, our young-to middle-adulthood, is the time of less rapid but more steady growth; a coming to maturity and ripeness. This is a time when we see what those strengths and abilities and urges and relationships turn out to be – for us. We give up trying to transform the whole world (perhaps) and carve out some small patches of it to cultivate. We may personalize and intensify our commitment to the divine, keep it in a childhood state, or drop it as a “childhood fantasy."
We learn basic responsibilities or we become irresponsible, leading to a string of broken relationships and lost opportunities. The hopes and wishes of spring-time settle down into the half-loaves and compromises and actualities of the summer of our life.
The autumn of our life represents the second half of our career years, when we either settle into our life-time vocation and life-partnership, or make mid-stream changes. This is a time for mid-life “sense making:" facing into how much of our earlier goals we might be able to fulfill. The time for “what would have happened ifs:” — if we had married or not married or married someone else; if we had gone further in school; if we had traveled more before settling down; if we had settled down sooner; if we had responded to that long-lost opportunity.
Our strengths and capabilities are now like leaves of gold and brown and red, which have their beauty but have lost the full life and resilience they had when green. And many of these leaves are falling — along with our strength, and perhaps our hair — in the autumn of our life.
The winter of our life is the time of old age, senior sainthood; a time of retirement, travel, or part-time work to pay the bills. “Which doctor is today’s appointment?” “How did we ever get anything done when we worked for a living?” In our late winter we become painfully aware that we are wearing out, like a bush or perennial flower with all its blooms and leaves fallen off, braving the winter like sticks in the ground or bulbs underground: dormant with no visible growth.
Some nights, while trying to get back to sleep, our racing mind reviews our life: how we developed our strengths and abilities and handled our urges, and how faithful we have been in our relationships. We wrestle with things we have done wrong, and wrongs others have done to us. Some blessed times we convert ruminating into meditation and prayer, to resume our divine dialog and dance. By grace, we might learn to not judge ourself and others by the worst moments, and to affirm even little ways of trying to be good and help others.
Facing the inevitability of our death, we wonder how we will live on in the memories of family, friends, and work associates, but also (sigh!) in the grudges of those we’ve done wrong.
But, will we live on in other ways? Like the stick-bush or flower bulb, we have never experienced a spring after the winter of our life. Are we an “annual" species, meant to completely die during our winter and return to the star-created elements of the universe? Or, are we a "perennial" species? Perhaps our souls merge like raindrops into the divine eternal ocean, a la Aristotle. Perhaps our divine dance goes on, with us continuing as conscious beings in a heavenly eternal spring.
Facing death with a sense of deep mystery and openness to a spectacular bonus, we deal with the winding down in the winter of our life. May we do so!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham County.
