In the continuing concern about gun violence in America, I have found some new revelations about the origins of the 2nd Amendment in our US Constitution and how it has been applied in a 1998 research article by Professor Carl T. Bogus, “The Hidden History of the Second Amendment,” and in the 2021 book by Professor Carol Anderson, “The Second: Race and Guns In A Fatally Unequal America.”
In the summer of 1786, Massachusetts’ Shay’s Rebellion brought home the weaknesses of the 1776 Articles of Confederation when the US government had both failed to pay its veterans and failed to raise a militia to put down the rebellion.
From May to September 1787, 55 representatives from the 13 original colonies in secret deliberations, hammered out the U.S. Constitution in Philadelphia to be sent to each of the 13 colonies needing nine affirmative votes for adoption.
To appease the southern colonies’ vote, the convention allowed the slave trade to continue for 20 years and provided for representation of slaves by designating each one as three-fifths of a free person.
The Federalist and anti-federalist arguments begun in the 1787 US Constitution Convention spilled over into the separate colonial conventions, with Virginia being the largest and most pivotal voting colony.
The Virginia Constitutional Convention of 1788 to adopt the 1787 US Constitution, struggled with the authority and definition of “militia,” with Jefferson, Madison, Mason, and Henry seeking to define whether it would be under a federal or state authority.
The northern colonies had favored a standing militia under federal control, like a standing army, while the Virginia voices were more for state militia oversight as needed, fearing a national “militia” could be an instrument of eliminating slavery where most all the Virginia representatives were slave owners.
The American colonies had also been rocked by a 1739 slave rebellion along the Steno and the Edisto Rivers south of Charleston, where 20-30 slaves captured guns and powder, killing several white planters and their families on an attempted march to freedom in Spanish held Florida. The slaves were captured, killed, or decapitated by a rapidly gathered colonial militia. The memory of this event and the fear among whites of a similar outbreak weighed heavily on northern and southern sentiments as the US Constitution was being debated by each colony convention.
The colony of Virginia, along with South Carolina and Georgia, all had regulated “slave patrols” which were under the militia authority of each of the three colonies. It has been asserted that over 250 rebellions of 10 or more slaves erupted between the seventeenth century and the Civil War which had created an ever-vigilant armed white concern for local control in the southern colonies.
The Virginia Constitutional Convention ended its session by adopting the proposed 1787 US Constitution 89 to 79, while recommending that a 20 provision Declaration of Rights be added to restrict federal powers, especially related to the standing of a federal army and a state “militia.” Articles 11, 17 and 19 addressed issues of raising, training, and arming state militias.
Professor Bogus summarizes the Virginia convention results, “...it was at Richmond that the concerns about slave control and federal authority over the militia were united, producing a new rationale for a right to bear arms.”
On June 8, 1789, James Madison proposed to the first US Congress nine statements as a constitutional amendment bill of rights, one of them being “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well armed, and well regulated militia being the best security of a free country: but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms, shall be compelled to rend military service in person.”
The Congressional record of debate on the final wording is scant, except to say that the southern states felt that their authority to raise and arm a militia was intact as the “best security” against slave rebellions. It should also be noted that the final amendment changed the wording of the militia focus from “free country” to “Free state.”
The final rendering of the 2nd amendment is, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Professor Carol Anderson, in her book Second, traces the application and interpretation of the 2nd amendment into the 19th and 20th centuries, leading to the Civil War, Reconstruction’s failure, segregation, Jim Crow Laws, KKK organizations, racial vigilantisms, individual’s access and a general fear in America of guns in the hands of African Americans, as in no other country in the world.
A case can be made that the 2nd Amendment has its basis and continual power as America historically deals with its “peculiar institutions;” guns, slavery, and racism.
Rev. Meriwether A. Sale lives in Rockingham.
