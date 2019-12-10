Recent news articles and a political party advertisement in the Daily News-Record describe and encourage a proposal to declare our county a “Second Amendment sanctuary,” as if we are surrounded by lawless and unconstitutional forces and that one part of the Constitution needs a place to hide. Instead, we are a part of a whole nation protected and subject to a strong Constitution, including all its articles and amendments. Our neighboring counties and states exist under the same Constitution as we; we should continue our embrace of the whole of the Constitution, and not purport to offer a place for one part of it to be sheltered. It shelters us all.
I support the whole of the United States Constitution. My support (and the oath that I and millions of us took in the military and in the civil service to support and defend it) is not limited to any specific amendment.
Article 6 of the United States Constitution provides that judges, legislators and officers such as our county supervisors are already bound by oath or affirmation to support the Constitution. All of it. This is not to be limited to any particular parts of the Constitution.
For instance the First Amendment, which guarantees each of us our rights of free speech, of freedom of religion, to peaceably assemble and to petition the government, does not need or depend upon any “sanctuary” resolution. Our sanctuary is the United States of America.
The ranking and numbering of the articles, sections, and amendments to the Constitution does not make any one of these parts superior to any of the others. We are all protected by, and subject to, all of the Constitution, without any local resolutions or exclusions.
I submit that it is unnecessary and indeed improper to suggest, by resolution or otherwise, that this board or this county ranks any part of the Constitution over all the others. We don’t get to pick and choose which parts of the Constitution apply here, by declaring “sanctuary” for one article or amendment or another.
The Constitution and all of its provisions and amendments need no “sanctuary,” as it always applies to every part of the United States, and the proclamation that any jurisdiction is a “sanctuary” for the Second Amendment (or any specific part of the Constitution) conveys the false implication that somehow the Second Amendment is less binding, or less powerful in those jurisdictions which have not proclaimed “sanctuary” for it.
We are all protected by all of the Constitution and we should not pretend any power to exalt or detract from particular parts of it.
I urge the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors not to adopt any resolution which pretends to prefer any part of our Constitution over the rest of it, or to suggest that our Constitution requires any more “sanctuary” than our courts provide for it. Our sanctuary is the United States of America.
Robert M. Spiller Jr. lives in Penn Laird.
(2) comments
This is, of course, well written. We can have gun ownership without being a gun culture. It is the gun culture than feeds so many gun atrocities.
Not a "gun culture" ... its caused by deranged, insane, disgusting, immoral, inhumane and psychotic PERSONS operating the firearm!
