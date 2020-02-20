Welcome to February, when neither weather nor politics can be depended on, no matter what your preference.
Democrats can’t get their caucuses together (one rumor blames Republicans). President Trump was impeached but not thrown out of office, supported by Senate Republicans, but not entirely (thanks to Mitt Romney). Trump meddled in judicial affairs, offending his pal, Attorney General William Barr (or perhaps providing him political cover) and definitely demoralizing the Justice Department. Trump’s border policy continues to cheer his followers, who particularly dislike immigration. But we’ve discovered that Trump’s wall (now estimated to cost Americans — not Mexicans — nearly $60 billion) can be scaled with ladders using $5.30 worth of rebar.
Trump’s economic claims, meanwhile, are encountering facts. His latest budget proposal ignores his promises to protect Medicaid, which he will slash by $80 billion over the next 10 years. He will gut the Affordable Care Act without safeguarding coverage for pre-existing conditions, which he promised, along with a $1 trillion infrastructure plan that has not materialized. The Congressional Budget Office says that annual deficits will top $1 trillion in 2020 for the first time since 2012 and that tax cuts have led to a reduction in new revenue. “We are advancing with unbridled optimism,” Trump swore in his State of the Union address, but even Republican Bill Hoagland, former staff director of the Senate Budget Committee, has no idea how Trump can reduce the deficit and at the same time cut taxes.
Many Republicans acknowledge all this, yet stay loyal to the president with an insistence so repetitive it sounds desperate. We keep hearing that the wicked Democrats are ignoring the Constitution, seek to destroy the Second Amendment, turn our nation into a socialist state, foment immorality — all because we lost the election. These charges, like so many of Trump’s remarks, would be silly were they not so wrong. Trump, they say with magnificent understatement, may have his drawbacks, but he is still somehow a genius.
What his followers should realize is that the Trump they support is a Trump of their imagination, one who is, in evident fact, increasingly dismissive of American government — and of honesty, and therefore a threat. A threat to us all.
Of course, February will pass and we will move inexorably toward a presidential election. Trump will remove himself farther and farther from his promises. There may be a sort of ironic justice in this. Trump could be making the same mistake the Democrats did in losing the presidency: forgetting that rising inequality and economic insecurity are generating a dissatisfaction more powerful than anyone realizes. In countries such as England, Germany and France, the dissatisfaction has led to new right-wing coalitions, new varieties of fascism.
Americans despise that word, and are angered that anyone would use it on one of our own. Let us instead call Trump’s tactics a homegrown experiment that is showing serious rifts. And so, we have a very serious decision to make in November about our country.
George Wead lives in Harrisonburg.
Yes George, we do have a very serious decision to make in November. Will we continue down the path of prosperity? Lowest Unemployment Rate in history? Highest Consumer Confidence in History? Robust and Consistent Gross Domestic Product Growth and Wage Growth? The Manufacturing Base Being Rebuilt? Constitutional Conservative Judges being appointed who protect the second amendment and the lives of the unborn? Unleashing the Private Sector through Reduced Regulation and Reduced Taxes so that our entire economy can thrive? Or will we re-visit the failed socialist policies of past Demokkkrat administrations? My choice is simple. I'll be casing my ballot for President Trump.
