With the new change of politicians in Richmond, it seems the chief executive and his new court think they have all the answers on how to save the world. Well if not the world, at least the Old Dominion. Some of us think not.
Nowhere recently has the blatant disregard for the premier document written to ensure the freedom of this nation and its citizens been more evident than in the last number of weeks with the rhetoric coming out of Richmond. The intent to make criminals out of those who have chosen to apply their birth and constitutional rights of freedom and autonomy. This willful act is being perpetrated by politicians and their puppets, wanting to impede the ability of the individual to decide on how they will provide for their own personal protection and the defense of their brethren. And in doing so also attempting to dictate what personal property they may choose to own. With much of this is being orchestrated by out of state handlers.
It’s not without great interest and pride that I see virtually every county across the vastness of Virginia standing firm and declaring themselves in support of being a place the founders of our nation would be proud to call their home. Ironically, it was many of those same early founders who cautioned about the overreach of government, to guard against its oppression, and to be on constant watch. Leaders across the state have shown their valiant character in standing in unison with those they serve, making clear their commitment to the American dream and basic rights set out for all. These same leaders are demonstrating what the founders of Virginia intended when it was decided to establish our home as a commonwealth instead of a state. Making it clear to all that we are equal members; sovereignty lies in the hands of the people no matter how we choose to classify it.
However, here in Rockingham County we have heard very little from our Board of Supervisors. And what little we have been able to glean from our constitutional officers is vague. We’re told to wait and see. That’s interesting, especially coming from a profession that is trained to be prepared for any assault on their person. Should we no less be prepared for an assault on our freedoms, those defined both by the United States Constitution, and the Constitution of Virginia?
I encourage all who believe in those freedoms our founders envisioned to make your voices heard. Please contact your elected representatives now. Take the time to show your support for a prime component of the mortar that’s held our nation together for over 230 years. Please plan to attend the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors meeting today at 7:15 p.m. Come to show that you are not afraid of believing in America.
(Meeting to be held at Spotswood High School, 368 Blazer Drive, Penn Laird)
David Emswiler lives in Broadway.
(1) comment
Looks like our gutless "management" plans to kowtow to Richmond and decline to take up sanctuary county status.
Let's mobilize and persuade them otherwise.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.