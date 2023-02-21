Watching the news earlier this week, I learned the senate convened a hearing to grill Bill Nolen, acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration, about last month’s software outage that grounded flights for several hours as well as three near collisions between commercial aircraft in recent months, one at JFK in New York, one in Austin, Texas and a third in Honolulu, Hawaii. There were no deaths or injuries from any of those incidents. Yet, Senator Ted Cruz was outraged.
The last fatal commercial aircraft crash was 13 years ago in Buffalo, New York when 49 people onboard and one person on the ground died. In contrast, there were 44,287 gun related deaths last year and there have been 65 mass shootings in the U.S. so far in 2023. That’s nearly two mass shooting each day since Jan. 1. Where is the outrage in congress?
There were more gun related deaths in 2021 than traffic fatalities, which numbered 42,915. However in the case of motor vehicles, law makers have not hesitated to take action to reduce deaths by requiring occupants wear seat belts, mandating air bags and other safety features. The impacts of these changes were immediate and significant. It’s time for our legislators to do the same with regard to gun violence.
We spend millions of dollars in medical research to reduce the risks of death from heart disease and cancer but are unwilling to enact common sense measures which could reduce gun related deaths. Some have argued criminals don’t obey laws, but that is hardly an argument against passing legislation.
To quote civil rights heroine Fannie Lou Hamer, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.” This is not a partisan issue. Those killed by gun violence were Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. They were young and old, male and female, black and white, queer and straight. Guns are an equal opportunity killer.
When congress holds a hearing about airplane safety, it is straining for the proverbial speck in someone else’s eye and ignoring the log in their own eyes which blocks their vision. Congress is missing what is really important. They should not be scolding the head of the FAA but stopping the gun killings. How many more school mass shootings must our children endure until we say enough?
Ninety-two percent of Americans want universal background checks.
Seventy-four percent support raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21
Fifty-four percent support a ban on assault style weapons.
If our local politicians won’t enact common sense gun legislation, such as eliminating the gun show loophole so as to require universal background checks, and banning the sale of military style assault rifles, and raising the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21, then we need to elect others who will.
Steven Carpenter lives in Harrisonburg.
