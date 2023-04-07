In the late 1970s I was praying for and helping to financially support a missionary family ministering in Singapore. When the missionary family came back to Virginia after serving in Singapore for seven years, they shared with those who had supported them many of their experiences. David said, “I would not be afraid to have my wife and daughter walk down the streets of Singapore at midnight.” He then proceeded to tell us about Singapore’s laws and the reasons for his lack of fear. As a citizen of Singapore, you are not allowed to own or possess a gun of any kind.
Singapore is an independent city-state with a main island and 60 small islands and a total land mass about half the size of Rockingham County. Singapore’s population is 5,979,244 they live in government-directed high-rise condominiums that are leased to them for 99 years. It is required by law for each resident to keep their condo clean and neat, and open to government inspection at any time. Singapore is one of the 10 cleanest cities in the world. Any citizen collecting welfare from the government is required to sweep the streets of that island from end-to-end daily. People caught littering are arrested, fined, and sent to a two-day class teaching them not to litter. Anyone attempting to rob a home or business with a gun or knife is sentenced to death and executed. The same is true for rape or assault. The police in Singapore are the only individuals allowed to have guns. If there is a riot, the police begin shooting and ask questions later. Police are always justified in those situations and their methods are never challenged. Singapore holds free and fair elections, which the ruling People’s Action Party never loses, and voting is compulsory. That Party has suppressed domestic opposition through internal-security laws that allow political dissidents to be jailed indefinitely without a trial. Chewing gum is strictly prohibited and anyone possessing gum will be fined $10,000. Most other crimes are punished by caning.
Some will remember the international incident in Singapore in 1994. Eighteen-year-old Michael Fay, an American high school student in Singapore was sentenced to six strokes of the cane for stealing road signs and vandalizing 18 cars in September 1993. Although caning is a routine court sentence in Singapore, Fay’s case garnered some controversy and was widely covered in the United States media. The number of cane strokes in Fay’s sentence was ultimately reduced from six to four after United States officials requested leniency. He was caned on May 5, 1994. President Bill Clinton called Fay’s punishment “extreme” and “mistaken” and pressured the Singapore government to grant Fay clemency from caning. Two dozen United States senators signed a letter to the Singapore government also appealing for clemency. The Singapore government stood its ground and defended the sentence and the country’s right to uphold its own laws. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that it was Singapore’s tough laws that kept the country orderly and relatively crime-free, unlike “in cities like New York City, where even police cars are not spared the acts of vandals.”
Fay was taken from his cell, bent over a bench, so his buttocks stuck out, with his hands and feet buckled to the structure. He was naked except for a rubber pad to protect his back. The flogger, a doctor, and prison officials were present. You can look up caning on the internet to learn about the bloody scene that came next. Along with caning, Fay was also fined $2814 and had to serve 4 months in jail. After his release from jail in June 1994, Fay returned to the United States to live with his biological father, who he assaulted shortly after his return. Several months after returning to the United States, Fay suffered burns to his hands and face after sniffing butane. In 1996, he was cited in Florida for several violations, including careless driving, reckless driving, not reporting a crash, and having an open bottle of alcohol in a car. Later, in 1998, still, in Florida, Fay was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, charges to which he confessed but was acquitted because of technical errors in his arrest. No caning here!
Are we ready for Singapore-type justice in the United States? Unlike my missionary friends, people in the U.S. are often fearful of walking down our city streets, even in daylight. We could take away all 466 million guns from our citizens and let the police clean up riots with their automatic weapons, no questions asked. We could start caning every member of every gang that goes into a store to smash and steal or sprays graffiti on anything. We could give brooms to those on welfare and have them clean up the trash in our cities. Attack a cop or burn his car, the death penalty. Keep your home or condo spotless or you will be thrown out of the country. No chewing gum or chewing tobacco. No cigarette butts tossed out your car window. No dog or human poop or needles on sidewalks. People love to tell members of Congress to do something about gun crime in our nation. Are we ready to tell Congress to adopt Singapore’s penalties for all crimes and make the adults and children of our nation safe?
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.