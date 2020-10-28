On June 16, 2015, when I heard Donald Trump speak for the first time, I knew he would be my choice for president of the U.S. He stated that if elected president, the first thing he would do was find out who was in our country. He presented his plan to first build a wall along our southern border to protect our nation from illegal immigration, human trafficking and drug smuggling and direct them to ports of entry where our government authorities will be able to process them properly.
My sister-in-law grew up by the Rio Grande in Laredo, Texas, where illegal immigrants easily crossed into the U.S. Her family was forced to deal with the drastic increase in criminal activity and strains on community resources as illegals poured into their communities. President Trump’s actions to fix our nation’s broken illegal immigration system has made her life better than it was four years ago.
A pro-life advocate, President Trump is fighting to fix our nation’s healthcare system by replacing Obamacare so we will always have the right to private, affordable health insurance. He is bringing home the manufacturing of life saving pharmaceuticals from China. He took unprecedented, comprehensive and aggressive action to slow the spread of the coronavirus, make possible the development and distribution of a vaccine and treatments and rescue the economy from the damage it has caused by reopening and creating millions of new jobs.
President Trump built a very strong economy. He cut corporate taxes from 35% to 21% to incentivize U.S. and foreign companies to further invest and create jobs in America. He passed historic individual tax reform, negotiated trade deals that benefit American workers, slashed unnecessary Obama-era job killing regulations, developed pro-growth policies and achieved record-low unemployment. He appointed three solid conservative judges to the Supreme Court. He supports our law enforcement officers and fights for law and order. He worked hard to tap into our country’s huge energy assets to make the U.S. energy independent. He is working with our educational system to make sure all our children will have the tools they need to make their American dreams come true.
President Trump has rebuilt and strengthened our military, fought to guarantee our 2nd Amendment rights, put terrorists on the run, provided greater care for our veterans, ended the war in Afghanistan, facilitated the blockbuster Middle East Peace Initiative and is bringing our troupes home. I believe our country is much safer than we were four years ago, and our military will be supported as long as President Trump is our Commander-in-Chief.
Despite the Democrats and liberal media’s never-ending partisan interference and obstruction, President Trump and his administration has done more in four years to make America strong and prosperous than any other president. I believe President Trump is the only one who has the experience and leadership ability to bring America back from the Coronavirus better, stronger and more prosperous than ever.
Becky Ruckman lives in Rockingham.
