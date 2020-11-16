Joe Biden, the presumptive president-elect, has declared that “voters have given us a mandate for action on COVID, the economy, climate change, systemic racism. They made it clear that they want the country to come together, not continue to fall apart.”
Mandates are part of each presidential election cycle. Every president or president-elect in modern history claims one.
Indeed, presidential rhetoric would seem empty and halfhearted without the familiar claims that we have grown accustomed to hearing; the candidate’s pledge to fulfill, to provide those things that his constituency votes for.
But just what is a mandate, and how closely do Joe Biden’s words reflect the electorate’s wishes?
The word itself conjures a certain authority. “Mandate” derives from the Latin, mandatum, “commission, command, order.” Literally, it translates as “to give into one’s hand.” The concept of mandate as presidential prerogative, though, did not take shape in the collective mind until the mid to late 20th century, beginning perhaps with the Reagan era.
Implicit in the definition of mandate is the idea that a majority of the electorate is invested in the candidate’s platform and has a strong desire to see it realized through legislation.
But this is hardly the case now. Biden’s 74 million popular vote count belies the fact that President Trump’s supporters retain a potent and resonating voice, and that the president, too, garnered a record-setting 70 million votes. This fact is reflected in the House’s unexpected pickup of seven Republican seats, a gain that dealt a blow to the Democrats' much-anticipated “blue wave.”
Meanwhile, the innards of the Democratic operation are disassembling, the wheels coming off the party bus.
The Democratic Party, which has successfully rehabilitated its image from racist origins and is now allegedly sympatico with themes of inclusion and diversity, must reckon itself with the fact that Donald Trump’s voice resonates with millions of minority voters. In fact, President Trump has garnered record-setting GOP support from African Americans, Latinos, Asians, as well as gay voters, a trend that will continue into the foreseeable future.
Joe Biden’s legacy, though, is bound to the status quo, to years of stagnant, elitist thinking that forever mires him to authorship of the 1994 crime bill, a notorious piece of legislation that relegated so many African American men to life inside prison walls.
Biden’s lackluster campaign reflects an attempt to pull himself away from who he really is, the senator whose prominent role in the instigation of the Iraq War is legacy itself.
In spite of Joe Biden’s call for unity, for declarative action on the problems of our day, he remains a caricature, one who has been cobbled together by Democratic handlers, a desperate attempt to redact the legacy of Donald Trump.
In the end, “Sleepy Joe” will always be a ghost of a president, one in search of a mandate that never was.
Margot Heffernan lives in Harrisonburg.
