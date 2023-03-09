While at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina in the late 1990’s, my sister Susan, her husband Jim and I were staying at a beach house one road back from the beach.
We had our children with us who were 15, 13, ten, seven and four years old at the time. Jim had been a commercial fisherman earlier in his life and he got set up to go out on a fishing rig to make some extra money while we were there. Susan was going to be gone for a good part of the day driving him to the boat. I was asked to keep all the kids and take them to the beach for the day. This was fine with me.
I want to interject a side story here that was happening with me. While at the beach house during this vacation, I was reading a small book called “The Prayer of Jabez.” I was doing a chapter a day and this specific day the author asked the reader to pray for a miracle. Being obedient and enjoying the book, I prayed to God that I would see a miracle that day, then went on with my day.
The younger girls were ready to go to the beach early, but the older boys wanted to finish a movie they had started first. I pondered if leaving them on their own to lock the door was a good idea but then decided to give them the key. The instructions were to hang the key on a hook in a secret hiding place under the steps after locking the front door. Not too hard, right?
The girls and I went to the beach and it was a beautiful day. The waves were high and rough enough to be really fun, but not dangerous. There were only a couple other folks on the beach and the water was warm. Maybe you remember a day like this. It was a day that we wanted to stay in the water and not come out. A beach day you only get once or twice during a vacation, if you’re lucky. I felt sorry for my sister who gave up her day at the beach to drive.
The day soon got interesting when the boys showed up. They immediately came out in the water up to their necks. We were having a great time! As the waves tossed and pounded, and as we boogie boarded the waves, I thought of the key. I looked at my son and said, “You locked the door and put the key on the hook under the steps, right?”
The look on his face was priceless. He quickly reached into his bathing suit pocket to realize… the key was gone! We just looked at each other in disbelief. We had no bathroom, no food, no car, nothing but our homeless selves in bathing suits with towels.
My mind started to think in panic mode when all of a sudden a calm came over me. I decided, this could be a great adventure and I just needed to go with it. It was very freeing. We would not starve. We had water to drink and waves to play in. What else did we need? We all decided to be homeless for the day. What fun! It would be a story for them to tell their kids. Little did we know.
Several hours into our homeless adventure I was enjoying the boogie board as I noticed a drag in the waves was taking me a good way down the beach from our towels. I got my board and was meandering back to our beach spot through the water where it was about a foot deep. The waves came and lightly pushed me and I was at peace.
Maybe I thought about having prayed for a miracle that day and was kicking the waves and looking for the key as I walked. The key had a small white tag on it and I remember thinking that looking for something white would be smart. Just then I spotted something white in the foot deep surf. I reached for it and to my surprise, it was our key!
What would you do? Well for me, my belief in God took a giant leap forward. I laughed and thought, I guess our adventure is over. Finding a small single key in the ocean several hours after losing it doesn’t happen every day. Yes, the adventure was finished, but the story has become a chapter in my life story.
Wendy Reardon lives in Singers Glen.
