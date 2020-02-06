I watched the impeachment process by the House of Representatives live over Fox News. The Democrats would present their "evidence," and then Republicans would show how their evidence was false by presenting the actual documents that the Democrats had referred to in their presentations.
The true facts presented by the Republicans were simply ignored by the Democrats as they continued to use false, or doctored, evidence. As I continued to watch the charade, the accusations and the rebuttals, I realized that the Democrats were actually guilty of what they were accusing Trump of doing. I realized also that their charade was a cover-up of their own actions.
I have been under the impression for years that something or someone is trying to undermine or disrupt our country. I remember Barbara Bush was invited to speak at a prestigious New England college, only to be uninvited because there was a student protest. There were protests over the Vietnam War, protests when Trump was elected president, and more between. Who were behind these protests? Who actually had the expertise to organize them?
I recall when former Democratic Gov. Mills Godwin ran the second time as a Republican. He explained that he did not leave the Democratic Party, but that the "party" left him.
Trying to continue to connect all the dots, I remember Sen. Harry Flood Byrd Jr., in his speech to a state organization, stated that he would not sign an oath promising to vote for any Democrat promoted by the Democratic Party because he would not vote for anyone he didn't know. His entire speech was printed in the Daily News-Record, probably because he owned the paper.
He went on to say that he ran for the Senate as a Democrat for two terms and as an independent for two terms. He continued with: "I must now confess that the future of this nation now rests with the Republican Party."
In my lifetime, Virginia went from a one-party state, and that party was the Democratic Party, to a two-party state. Now the Republican Party of Virginia is made up primarily of what I call "Byrd Democrats," because the socialists have taken over the Democratic Party. Proof of this statement is the fact that all of the Democratic candidates now running for president are calling themselves "democratic socialists," and they all are promoting the socialist agenda.
Bottom line, Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump because he has interrupted their time line for taking over our country and making it a socialist nation. I also remember that several times during his administration, President Obama proclaimed that "we are fundamentally changing America." Changing America to what? Trump proclaimed that we will never become a socialist nation.
Thank God for President Trump and the Americans who elected him, and the members of Congress who support him. I am going to do everything I can to get him re-elected to a second term so that he can get America back to its Constitutional and Judeo-Christian roots.
Dr. L.W. Roller lives in Mount Sidney.
With Trump, you have a potential dictator, who should scare you to death. Does Trump have a solution to Globalization other than simply raising it as an issue? Raising it as an issue does not solve the giant sucking sound as countries with wage scales ten times lower than ours steal our jobs. Trump jawbones, while democrats seek solutions, such as universal healthcare and retaining social security and public education. Do you like the Republican idea of personal responsibility? Ok, then make it possible for people to feel secure in their health care needs and to get a decent education and let them take the personal responsibility of building their lives and the economy. How long will holding rallies be enough to sustain the American worker?
