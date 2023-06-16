The rainbow was for more than 4,500 years a symbol of God’s covenant and promise to every living creature on earth that he would never again bring a flood to destroy evil humanity for turning their backs on him. You can find that true story in the Bible in Genesis 9:12 -16. Children’s books and decorations for nurseries show Noah and his wife standing on the deck of a little boat surrounded by all kinds of animals framed by a rainbow above. The rainbow for Noah and his family certainly was a symbol of hope because the flood was an awesome display of God’s judgment for man’s sin.
Many young people today believe the rainbow has always been a symbol for the LGBTQIA+ alphabet-soup community but the origin only goes back to 1978, when artist Gilbert Baker, an openly homosexual man and a drag queen, designed the first rainbow flag. Baker later revealed that he was urged by Harvey Milk, one of the first openly homosexual elected officials in the U.S., to create a symbol of pride for the homosexual community. Baker decided to make that symbol a flag because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride. As he later said in an interview, “Our job as gay people was to come out, to be visible, to live in the truth, as I say, to get out of the lie.”
In June 2000, President Bill Clinton officially designated June as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month, in recognition of the 1969 Stonewall Riots and gay activism throughout the years. A more-inclusive name was chosen in 2009 by President Barrack Obama: Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride Month. The origins of Gay Pride Month were also honored by Obama when, in 2016, he created the Stonewall National Monument, 7.7 acres around the Stonewall Inn where the modern gay rights movement began. The White House was lighted by Obama in rainbow colors following the ruling on June 26, 2015, making same-sex marriage legal.
Democrat President Joe Biden displayed a large gay pride flag on the White House balcony between two American Flags which is a violation of U.S. Flag Code §7. © No other flag or pennant should be placed above or, if on the same level, to the right of the flag of the United States of America; (e) The flag of the United States of America should be at the center and at the highest point of the group when a number of flags of states or localities or pennants of societies are grouped and displayed from staffs. It is obvious that Clinton, Obama, and Biden believe gay rights are more important than honoring the stars and stripes, a symbol of freedom and liberty and of “one nation under God.”
Who makes the decisions in your life, you, or God? People who deny God’s existence think they are free to decide their own limits, rules, laws, and prohibitions. They become a god unto themselves and live according to what “feels good” to them. Ask any atheist if they believe they are basically “good” and they will answer, “Yes, I am.” Those who know the God of the Bible understand how holy He is and how sinful we are. I know that God exists and that I am a sinner. I know that He is perfect, and He never makes mistakes. He knows the end from the beginning and will direct our lives to perfectly fit into his plan. God created us with intellect to be able to make decisions, both right and wrong. Evolution did not give us our brains, life is a gift from God and what we do with our lives is our gift back to him. Hospital emergency rooms are full of people who had other plans, and so are cemeteries.
June is “Pride Month,” so what are they proud of? Proud they are the center of their universe? Proud of claiming God’s rainbow as their own? The letter “i” is in the center of the words sin and pride. One of the first words little children learn is “mine.” Humans are selfish by nature, but millions of Americans in our military have sacrificed their lives for the red, white and blue. We dishonor them by flying the rainbow flag. Sin creates a separation from God for eternity. Proverbs 16:18 says, “Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.” Being proud of what God calls sin is not smart, it’s fatal. What LGBTQIA+ people claim is “their truth” is a lie. They have an “i” problem. They claim they know better than the God who gave them life.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
