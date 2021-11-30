Three of the most stressed vocations in the current pandemic are health care workers, educators, and faith leaders. Approximately 20% of health care workers have abandoned the profession since the pandemic started, teachers are leaving their jobs in record numbers, and nearly 40% of pastors are considering quitting, according to Christianity Today. The real question is “why?”
Certainly part of the answer is the stress that the pandemic ravaged on all three professions. Health care workers, particularly nurses, were expected to care for the sickest among us while somehow protecting their own health. Many teachers were required to provide simultaneous instruction to those in the classroom and others who were Zooming in, a nearly impossible task. And pastors were urged to care for their flock while simultaneously preventing them from assembling in person.
Yet, the polarization that preceded the pandemic is also responsible for the stress placed on these three professions. That’s because polarization produces three phenomena in any society, as my co-authors and I explore in "When the Center Does Not Hold: Leading in an Age of Polarization."
First, polarization primarily impacts the public spaces in any society. In American society, that includes our hospitals, our schools, and our congregations. Any place that people routinely gather will be affected by political polarization, and today people gather less in their neighborhoods than they do in their local hospitals, schools, and congregations.
Second, anything that comes into a polarized environment can quickly itself become polarized. American society was polarized long before the coronavirus pandemic. But once the pandemic emerged, it took only weeks for public health measures to become highly contested. Vaccinations were generally a non-issue in the polio pandemic of the 1950s, as American society was not politically polarized. But vaccinations became viciously contested in the America of the 2020s, as the society was strongly polarized.
Third, there is a polarization industry that reaps billions by driving political polarization among the American electorate. Fox News and MSNBC were both founded in 1996, and both “news” organizations soon learned that their more extreme pundits were the ones most likely to spike ratings. Advertising dollars flowed to those shows that were skilled at provoking rage and ratings…and the voices of the centrists gradually faded.
The implications for our society, and particularly for local health care, educational, and religious leaders and providers have been sobering. Health care workers are attacked by anti-vaxxers; teachers and educational leaders are threatened and harassed; faith leaders witness their congregations torn apart by political tensions.
Given these realities, there are three steps that those of us who have not yet succumbed to despair or rage can take.
First, express appreciation and support for the health care workers, educators, and faith leaders in our community who continue to serve others despite the pressures against them.
Second, refuse to yield to the fear and demonization that is rampant in a polarized environment.
Third, turn off the extreme voices (whether on radio, television, or the internet) and connect instead with well-researched and scientifically based information.
Political polarization now dominates American society, and it is brutalizing many of our nurses, teachers, and pastors. The least we can do is stand with them and against the forces that seek to tear apart our country and our community.
David Brubaker lives in Dayton.
