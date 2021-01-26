Dear Editor,
Virginia is failing to ethically distribute supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine. As I watched news coverage of the pop-up vaccine clinic that came to Page County on Friday, I was shocked to learn that people whose primary residence in not in Page county (or even the Lord Fairfax Health District) were able to jump in front of local residents to receive a vaccine. Reports showed that some traveled from as far as Chesterfield to snatch up these vaccinations. This is not fair, nor is it ethical.
I commend all of the medical staff in our local area. I’m proud of them. But health care services in this region of the state are not as abundant or robust as those in wealthier locations like Northern Virginia and the Richmond suburbs. And, since rural areas are typically less populated, distribution of resources (such as vaccines) will likely not be as frequent as that of more densely populated areas. There is no guarantee that Page County will be the site of another pop-up vaccine clinic. This is the sad truth that many rural health care districts face.
So it is completely appalling that residents of other counties — especially those from higher-resourced counties far outside the region — were permitted to parachute into the recent pop-up vaccine clinic ahead of those who reside in the area full time. I note this as one who owns land and a home in Page, but whose primary residence is in Charlottesville. When it becomes available for my age group, I will wait my turn for the vaccine in Albemarle County. It’s only fair.
Surely our leadership at the local and state level can figure out a way to administer these scarce resources in a more equitable fashion than the disjointed delivery system Virginia is currently employing.
If Virginia is going to distribute vaccines to these new groups based on locality, then residents should only be eligible to receive vaccines from the health care district in which they primarily reside. While it is not a perfect solution, I believe this is the fairest, most reasonable method to distribute the vaccine. One’s primary residence should guide the distribution, not whether one owns vacant land or a vacation home in the region or elsewhere. Otherwise, any person wealthy enough to own property in multiple locations can increase their chances to receive a vaccine. Under such a system, vaccine distribution looks more like the lottery system, with the wealthiest among us holding the majority of “tickets.”
If individuals who are not full-time Page County/Lord Fairfax Health District residents continue to take vaccines intended for local residents, then it will be a long time before Page County (or any other rural area) has the chance to become fully vaccinated. Virginia should, and must, treat its rural residents better than this. The current system is an embarrassment that must be fixed!
Please encourage our local and state leaders to fix this broken system.
Sincerely,
Kenneth S. Stroupe Jr.
Stanley and Charlottesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.