To the residents of Rockingham County.
Those of us who live on the east side of Harrisonburg near Boyers and Port Republic roads need your help. Our Board of Supervisors recognized that something needed to be done to prevent uncontrolled urban sprawl, especially on the eastern side of Harrisonburg. They had the “Stone Spring Urban Development Plan” developed to provide guidance and definitions to control the development in this area.
The plan was adopted in January 2020, and includes four neighborhood focus areas, one of which is Boyers Crossing West. This is defined as a “transition” area to minimize impact on the property values and safety in the suburban areas. Having only the width of a two-lane road separating the heavily developed urban areas from the suburban areas will impact property values and, potentially, safety.
I live in the Barrington subdivision.
Limitations placed on the Boyers Crossing West area include: “Development should be one to three levels, commercial use line the frontage along Port Republic Road, with residential, single family and rowhomes located within its interior.”
A portion of this area, with borders on Boyers and Port Republic roads, has recently been put up for sale.
While I fully support the owner’s right to sell his property, I strongly oppose the developers' intended use, as it violates the “Stone Spring Urban Development Plan” and puts the property values of the homes in Barrington at risk.
The developers plan a four-story apartment building along Boyers Road, a large 90,000-square-foot, multilevel storage facility in the interior of the area with no residential single-family housing or rowhomes. This is not a “transition” area, it is bringing urban development to our front door.
This does not come close to meeting the vision in the “Stone Spring Urban Development Plan.” Those of us opposed to this development want the county to hold the line on the plan. There should be no major exceptions.
The plan is detailed and represents a clear transition from an urban to a suburban lifestyle. Our tax money paid for this plan, and we say stick to it.
Why did we waste time and money if the first time a developer tries to build in the area impacted, we throw out the plan and let the developer control growth?
We need to convince all the county supervisors to uphold this plan. We ask that all county residents contact their representative and tell them to listen to us and vote for county residents, not developers.
We would do the same for you if this were being built adjacent to Elkton, Bridgewater, Broadway, Dayton, Grottoes or elsewhere in the county not zoned for major commercial business.
But this is more than just a group of residents concerned about the impact of the continuing development in our area. It is about holding our government accountable to their word and ensuring that all of us in the county can rely on the plans they make.
Thanks for the help.
Stephen Carpenter lives in Rockingham.
