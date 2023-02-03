Open Forum: Jim Peters
Those on the left always want to take away our freedoms every time something happens that they don’t like. Honest people know the effects of strong gun restrictions on law-abiding citizens, and the result is more gun violence. Our Second Amendment guarantees the right of law-abiding citizens to own and bear arms. You are never going to take away the weapons of those who want to do what is wrong and taking away the right to defend ourselves from those criminals only encourages them to do more evil. Cities run by Democrat politicians have the strongest restrictions on legal gun ownership yet boast the highest rates of gun violence. They are also the first to let those who have committed violent crimes back out on the streets.
Our news outlets are very quick to report those times when evil people do gun violence, but almost never report on situations where an armed, law-abiding citizen stops a mass shooting from happening. One such example happened in July of 2022 at Greenwood Park Mall in Indianapolis, Indiana. Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said, "Many more people would've died last night if not for a responsibly armed citizen that took action very quickly within the first two minutes of the shooting. I will say his actions were nothing short of heroic." In a tweet, the National Rifle Association said: "We will say it again: The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."
Criminals always look for situations that provide the easiest way for them to do their evil deeds. Taking away guns from those of us who want to live peaceful lives is not the answer. Gun and ammunition sales always increase dramatically when there is a mass shooting mainly because law-abiding citizens do not want to be helpless victims in the presence of evil criminals, and they also fear that left-wing radicals will want to take our guns away. Our police have been severely restricted by those on the left from taking reasonable legal action against criminals. Because of the actions of a handful of bad cops, those on the left have demonized all of the hundreds of thousands of good law officers who risk their lives daily trying to do what is right and keep us safe. Because of these left-wing tactics, it is becoming almost impossible for police departments to recruit and properly train new officers of the law.
In the United States, state-by-state, the ratio of police officers to civilians is about 2 officers per 1000 citizens (except in D.C. where it is 7 to 1000). Many on the left think we have too many police! There is no way to determine the ratio of evil criminals to law-abiding citizens, but I’m sure it is greater than 2 or 3 per 1000. Those small numbers of police officers in our communities cannot be everywhere, all the time, so allowing law-abiding citizens to own and carry concealed weapons (with proper permits) is the only way to increase safety from violent criminals for us and those who we care about.
If you think taking guns away from law-abiding citizens is the solution to violence in our country, you have believed the lies of the elitist left and you just haven’t done your homework! History proves the first thing a tyrannical government does to its citizens is to take away their guns. Our Founding Fathers knew this very well and that is the reason they gave us our Second Amendment.
Jim Peters lives in Rockingham.
