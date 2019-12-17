I teach at J. Frank Hillyard Middle School in Broadway, Va., and I am worried about our school’s lack of an adequate number of substitute teachers to fill vacancies when teachers have to take leave. The school division has taken many steps to attract substitute teachers, but we still do not have enough for the vacancies, which are not excessive.
Our school, JFHMS, is filled with children who need our community to step up and help teach, mentor, and love them while working in classrooms as substitute teachers. Subbing may be an excellent way for new college graduates in education to gain essential experience, to get to know students and teachers, and to perhaps secure a first teaching job. Many full-time teachers subbed before being hired. Subbing allows you to see how various teachers set up their rooms and organize lessons. You learn flexibility and on-the-spot problem solving, both very important for public school teachers. Subbing may also be a good and tremendously useful job for grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and moms.
I have worked in other schools, and this school is truly unique in its care for students and in the faculty members’ care for each other. With so much awry in popular culture now, this school feels like an oasis of goodness. Teachers here work with the basics -- we worry if a student has shoes with holes, whether a boy or girl is safe on the ball field, whether one threw up from fear before the government-mandated SOL tests 8th graders have to take in every core subject. We teach them how to write complete sentences, how to understand and think critically about what they read and hear, and how to treat others with empathy and respect.
Working in the schools is an essential way to build community relationships and understanding across political, racial, social, and generational differences in a time when this is sorely needed. Our students need models and mentors, especially strong, kind men, with varied life experiences. Subbing may be a good job choice for veterans returning to the civilian job market. The pay is not remarkable but is better than some jobs. The most meaningful reward, however, will be in the love that is returned to you from children and adolescents who see that you care about what they do and care about what happens to them.
We need people of all ages and backgrounds to come help us with this work by serving as substitute teachers.
To apply to be a substitute teacher, please visit: http://hr.rockingham.k12.va.us/substitute-teachers.html
Once your application is approved and you begin subbing, make friends with teachers you feel an affinity towards and ask to be on their computerized “Preferred Substitute List.” You will then be contacted automatically when that teacher is going to be absent. We need you.
Christine E. Black
