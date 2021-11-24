In the Nov. 19 issue of the Daily News-Record, Tom Reynolds writes about his visit to the Forbes center at James Madison University. He was in the audience at a performance of “Head over Heels.” He states the show was “a romantic musical comedy that challenged my binary mindset about a variety of gender fluid issues.”
He further muses that our governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin, would benefit from seeing the show and having his consciousness raised.
Mr. Reynolds considers the reading of the “Forbes Center Diversity Statement” and the “Indigenous and Enslaved Peoples Acknowledgement” may cause our new governor further social awakening.
This election can be pretty troubling for many of our neighbors on the left. Increasing attention to well written statements of apology and visions for diversity in all areas of society are usually window dressing and virtue signaling. They are not always linked to positive change in our communities.
Under the cover of acceptance of gender fluidity, a young girl in Loudoun County was sexually assaulted in the girls’ bathroom at her school. Her assailant was a boy who donned girl’s clothes and insinuated he chose to identify as a girl and thus use the facilities. When the assailant was transferred to another school, a similar event took place.
The father of the girl assaulted in the lavatory was dismissed from a school board meeting. There was a move to label him and parents who share his concerns as “domestic terrorists.”
This incident was not well covered by the national media. Under the cover of acceptance of gender fluidity, a child’s safety was compromised.
Governor-elect Youngkin won his election in large part because the Democratic candidate publicly stated parents should not have a say in their child’s education. Further it appeared that the Loudoun County School Board was willing to compromise a child’s safety for the sake of lofty platitudes like Diversity Statements and Enslaved Peoples Acknowledgements.
In a recent video from the New York Times, columnist Johnny Harris highlights liberal hypocrisy in areas of education, housing and tax policy. His video convincingly shows states with overwhelming Democratic Party majorities have policies that are profoundly tilted to work against the poor and racial minorities.
In Virginia, we are better than this. Youngkin was at the top of one of the most diverse and inclusive tickets to ever run for office in Virginia. Winsome Sears for lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares as attorney general represent diversity, yet have a profoundly different vision for Virginia.
The last sentence in James Madison’s Indigenous and Enslaved People’s Acknowledgement says: “We invite all to commit to dismantling racism and oppression by creating change where we live and work.”
I suggest to Mr. Reynolds that actions speak louder than words. If he really would like to create change perhaps, instead of going to the show, he can vote for more diversity and change. That would require voting for Republicans.
Doug Wright lives in Rockingham.
