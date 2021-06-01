I can’t say as a septuagenarian I am confident that humanity will rescue itself and what is left of animal and plant life from the current climate crisis. Many of my friends believe in Theodore Parker’s/Martin Luther King’s framing of the moral arc bending toward social justice, as if there were an uber-force determining actions that will benefit the human and para-human life forces. My uber-force friends thread a difficult needle, imagining an existential arc that will exist only if humans take up the cause. To me, that seems like trying to get it both ways.
I am far from a pessimist. Although I generally consider homo sapiens as the scourge of the Earth (see YouTube Our Forests), I have hope. The people I know seem to think of the Earth and others rather than focus on their own profit. To be fair, most of my friends are white and middle-class. It’s easier for them to believe in the moral-justice arc than it is for African Americans in rural Louisiana, Native Americans who look back to before their ancestors were forced to live on reservations, refugees from Yemen, gray wolves who previously populated North America, or polar bears stranded on melting ice floes. One’s perception of the bend is influenced by where one is standing.
In a talk Jeff Heie gave for the Harrisonburg Unitarian Universalist Sunday Zoom session last Sunday, he spoke about the power of love, which has driven his latest project, Give Solar, a non-profit organization installing solar panels through solar barn-raisings on Habitat for Humanity houses, simultaneously reducing energy costs for low-income households and the use of fossil fuels for heating and energy production (readers can contribute to Give Solar). Summarizing his lifetime commitment to projects that aid the poor and combat global warming, Jeff managed to thread the needle for me: He said that while he may not believe in the power of love to heal the damage humans do, he acts as if he did. That’s how I feel about the so-called arc bending toward social justice.
Along with other Shenandoah Valley citizens, I regret the political divisiveness that obscures the possibility of simple actions like Jeff’s. Surely most readers of the Daily News-Record would support projects like Give Solar, ones that help the impoverished and protect our environment. I imagine my good friends — many of whom come from different political persuasions— would support projects that rise above politics, the complicated business of raising money in order to run successful political campaigns, tempting candidates to support policies that in private they would shun.
We currently have in the Shenandoah Valley another project like Give Solar, one that offers a chance for people of different political persuasions to unite by supporting Rails-to-Trails, converting an inactive railroad into a bike and hiking path running from Broadway to Front Royal, proposed by Del. Tony Wilt (R-Rockingham) and supported by Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta) and Tim Kane (Senator, D-Virginia). The nearest trail of this quality that I know of is two hours away in Lynchburg. I hope that the citizens of Shenandoah Valley, no matter their political persuasion, will rally around this bipartisan project, the benefits of which are as obvious as those from Give Solar. I hardly need to mention them: This biking trail will attract others to the beautiful Shenandoah Valley, supporting commerce. It will encourage people to bike or walk for entertainment and exercise rather than watch sports on TV, contributing also to a healthier attitude toward living by being outdoors. And finally, biking and walking on the Broadway-Front Royal Rail-to-Trail will promote an environmental-friendly project: walking and biking rather than getting in a car.
We live in a beautiful valley that needs to be showcased by something other than the obscene travel on Interstate 81. I am excited both by the project and the way in which it has united politicians and citizens of different political persuasions to find common ground. We could use much more of this.
Irvin Peckham lives in Harrisonburg.
