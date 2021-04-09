With the effects of COVID-19 still looming, and as we enter a new normal that’s wildly different from the prepandemic months, the call to support local businesses is stronger now than ever.
Every business has approached these past 12 months differently. If only there were a book at the local library titled, “How to Run a Business During a Pandemic." Unfortunately, there isn’t, which is why support for small businesses is essential to our economy and our local community.
Women-owned and operated businesses have faced significant hurdles due to COVID. In December 2020, the economy lost a net of 140,000 jobs — women lost 156,000 jobs overall during that time period while men gained 16,000. I encourage the community to continue supporting all small businesses, but especially those that are women-owned in order to recover from the effects of the pandemic.
As a female business owner and mother of three myself, it’s been disheartening to see so many women-owned businesses close and women leaving the workforce due to the struggle of balancing both work-life and children “Zoom-ing” into class from home. A majority of our employees are working moms, so we do our best to accommodate their schedules and support them during this time.
While so many things are out of our control, here at withSimplicity, we’ve focused on what is in our control to keep our women-owned and operated business running, from refining processes, improving our supply chains and amping up our marketing strategies to succeed in a growing e-commerce space.
Even when our store was closed for a few months, engagement with our customers increased as we turned to social media to produce more content that was relevant to them. We knew we needed to get creative to get our products in front of our customers, and Facebook’s Spark AR (Augmented Reality) feature was a lifesaver for us when we were required to close all our product testers. With this free, user-friendly platform, our customers can try on our makeup via Instagram without leaving the comfort of their home. Since we implemented AR filters on our Instagram in July 2020, they've been used over 19,000 times and captured almost 2,000 times. The engagement this has created online for our brand amidst COVID restrictions is incredible.
With warmer weather making its way into the Valley, it’s uplifting to see so many customers walking down Main Street and visiting the store. Even if you aren’t able to support small, women-owned businesses financially at this time, consider engaging with them on social media. “Save” their Instagram posts, “Like” their content, and watch their Instagram TV videos. It may seem like a simple task, but it makes a big difference for our small business community that we’ve all come to know and love here in Harrisonburg.
Irina Dovganetskiy is a mother of three and owner of withSimplicity.
Nice advertisement, but why should I care if the local business being supported is owned by a male or a female?
