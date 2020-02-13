The average Virginian probably doesn't have to think about their citizenship often. But it's something I'll never be able to take for granted.
I was resettled as a refugee to Virginia in 2008 from Iraq after a militia group kidnapped and killed my father. They wanted to retaliate against me because I served alongside American and British troops in Baghdad, providing mission-critical Arabic-to-English interpretation for them.
There was no staying in Iraq after that. My family had a target on our back. After two long years as refugees in Lebanon, we were selected for resettlement to the United States -- a miracle that less than 1% of refugees ever receive.
I've called Harrisonburg, Virginia, home ever since. My children (four of them now) are my treasure and they are safe. Not only are they safe but also we are achieving our dreams thanks to America's generosity. Five years after being welcomed by Virginians, I decided to become one of them. In 2014, my wife and I became citizens of the United States and we take the role seriously. We vote and we are committed to contributing to the Harrisonburg community.
The same skills that I used to help American troops in Iraq, I now use to teach young Virginians studying Arabic at James Madison University. Because of the welcome I've received as a new American at James Madison and my hometown, I've been able to grow as a colleague, faculty member, and neighbor.
When our neighbors in Harrisonburg prosper, we all prosper. I've seen it first-hand as a part-owner of Babylon restaurant, a local business that invests in the community, employs our neighbors and pays taxes.
That's why when I heard from my friends at Church World Service Harrisonburg office, who originally helped to resettle my family and me, that the Virginia General Assembly is considering creating an Office of New Americans, I knew I had to help support it.
Being a new American myself, I am proud that this bill is coming up for debate in my home state. It is an important piece of legislation that would help strengthen refugee and immigrant integration in Virginia and help them continue to thrive.
House Bill 1209 and Senate Bill 991 are important legislation that would establish the Office of New Americans (ONA) to help people like my family receive advice regarding the citizenship application process, securing employment and housing, and information around health epidemics and unlawful predatory actions. Successful integration of new Americans is good for all of us. It boosts our local economies and creates more opportunities for the future of Virginia.
Just last week, SB 991 passed the Virginia Senate. I look forward to this legislation advancing and urge all Virginia lawmakers to do everything in their power to see it become law.
My wife and I knew going through the citizenship application process wouldn't be easy, but it was something that was important to us. Having some guidance during the process would have been invaluable, and I know that future generations will benefit immensely from it if the ONA is established.
This opportunity will ensure our state is supporting and welcoming refugees and immigrants -- but we need you to take action and let policymakers know this is important. We want to help enrich the fabric of Virginia, and if we are better able to do that, the whole state will benefit.
Nasser Alsaadun lives in Harrisonburg.
