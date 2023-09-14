Humans are a strange lot, rational, but susceptible to groupthink and easily captured en masse by absurd fallacies. This is evidenced by the rise of transgender ideology and the many who have jumped on the bandwagon in a frenzied acceptance of a cult wrapped in the guise of a civil rights movement. So unhinged have the masses become from reality that prominent individuals like J.K. Rowling are publicly scorned for stating biological fact: Men cannot be women, and women are not men.
Schools have long been tacit vehicles for this propaganda. Now, they continue as active vectors, thoroughfares for the antiscientific flow of gender dogma which teaches that children can be born in the wrong body and can change sex.
Virginia is dealing with the fallout that defines this cultlike movement. In 2023, Gov. Glenn Youngkin released “Model Policies on Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for All Students and Parents in Virginia Schools”, which reverses Ralph Northam’s rule that students be recognized by their “gender identities” and not their biological sex. On Aug. 28, the Rockingham County School Board met to discuss these revamped policies. The next meeting was scheduled for Sept. 11.
The harm done by Ralph Northam’s legislation is devastating. It contradicts established science by claiming that human biology is not real. Democratic states like California and New Jersey push the nonsense that teachers should not inform parents when children take on an opposite sex identity. In many states boys who identify as girls are playing on female sports teams. Grown men are stealing women’s trophies in the sports world. Girls have been assaulted in their own bathrooms by boys who claim female identities. Most people are not aware that in states like Maine, New Jersey, and California violent male felons are housed in women’s prisons because they claim to be female.
The medical and psychological fallout of gender tyranny will be with us for a long time: “Treatments” for “gender dysphoric” children are doled out in more than 100 gender clinics across the country, including our own UVA. Puberty blockers, wrong sex hormones and surgeries are primitive medicine, not unlike the gruesome and archaic practice of trepanation, a 7,000-year-old practice of boring holes in the skull to “cure” disease. There is no scientific basis for any of the so-called gender therapies and that truth is coming to light. It is simply not possible to change one’s sex. Physicians who claim otherwise are charlatans doing irrevocable harm to children and adults.
The truth is that this top-down movement has been furthered by the likes of Big Pharma and a host of NGOs their synergistic effect heightened and propagated by the Democratic party. The Biden administration brazenly heralds the LGBTQ community as a protected class and has proposed changes to Title IX that would obliterate the rights of female athletes. Leftist teachers’ unions enshrine LGBTQ into school curricula. Democratic congresspeople from across the country have, with few exceptions, voted against laws intended to protect girls’ sports and prevent the medicalization of children under the guise of “gender-affirming care”.
We are in a conundrum. Society, led by the Democrat-elites, has swapped science for a flimsy gnosticism. Like flat-earthers shouting blasphemy, gender ideologues defend a regressive, antiempirical ideology against the established science of biology. And this ideology is spread by school systems across the land.
Though gender hucksters portray those who don’t go along with their lies as right-wingers or religious fanatics, the truth is quite different: Pushback is coming from all quarters, including radical leftist feminist Kara Dansky, who understands that gender ideology is anti-woman and misogynistic at its core. It’s coming from gays and lesbians who know that the trans movement is targeting boys and girl who are confused about their sexuality. Brave pediatrician, Dr. Julia Mason, a Democrat, speaks out against the lies of mainstream “gender medicine”. Atheist and esteemed evolutionary biologist, Richard Dawkins, has joined the fray, for he understands that human beings are always the sex that they were born, and that natal bodies are not “assigned” a sex at birth. Children who have been irrevocably maimed by “gender medicine” are seeking justice from Texas law firms like Campbell, Miller and Payne that represent the growing number of detransitioners who carry the stigmata of these primitive treatments for life.
The time to speak out is now. Strategically and with the weight of science on your side.
Tell the RCPS school board that a stable and educated society cannot be cross-pollinated with the nonsense of gender woo. It is a regressive, tyrannical farce.
It’s a Kafkaesque nightmare from which we need to awaken.
Margot Ohlfearnain lives in Harrisonburg.
