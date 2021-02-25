If you farm in Rockingham County or the surrounding area, I encourage you to take part in a survey being conducted to gauge what Virginia farmers are doing voluntarily to conserve soil and improve water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Even though the bay is many miles from your farm, your input is valuable, as you have access to waterways that ultimately flow to that precious and remarkable estuary.
You can access the Virginia Farm Voluntary Agricultural Best Management Practices Inventory at vaswcd.org/virginia-farm-voluntary-agricultural-bmp-inventory, along with answers to some frequently asked questions. Information will be collected through March 12, and the confidential survey should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.
The survey was developed to help agriculture achieve its nutrient reduction goals for the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDL. It was created by state and federal agencies and industry organizations, including Virginia Farm Bureau, to capture all farm conservation that can be reported in the Chesapeake Bay model.
Capturing that information is incredibly important, because it can help agriculture achieve its water quality goals for the Watershed Implementation Plan for the bay. If Virginia does not show sufficient progress toward meeting those standards, the state government has the authority to mandate stream exclusion and nutrient management plans to protect waterways.
Virginia’s farmers remain committed to clean water for our communities, and for communities downstream, and the commonwealth has made significant progress toward meeting its water quality goals.
To date, farms have received “credit” for conservation practices only through participation in state or federal programs. There are many farms, however, where those practices were enacted — and are maintained — without government help. Additionally, farmers who originally received government funds for conservation practices but currently maintain those practices at their own expense are not receiving credit for their recent work.
We have known for years that Virginia farmers are utilizing more conservation practices than those that are being reported into the Chesapeake Bay model. This survey, which is being conducted by Virginia Cooperative Extension, will help set the record straight.
If you are unable to complete the survey online, or you do not have access to a computer, you can receive assistance from your local Extension office or your local soil and water conservation district.
I thank you for considering this important effort. We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spend completing this survey, and the work you do to conserve Virginia’s soil and improve water quality.
Wayne F. Pryor is president of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.
