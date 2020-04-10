Squeezing us in its tight-fisted grip, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic exacts a cruel and numbing butcher’s bill on our physical and mental health, as well as on our economic and emotional well-being. As it trolls insidiously into our lives, some of the most noble aspects of our beings are being tested — the depth of our civic responsibility, the strength of our moral fiber, and the firmness of our determination as individuals and as a community to act with conscience-filled resolve to be mindful of the greater welfare. Sadly, some members of our community — self-possessed many of them and stubborn as motor oil stains — persist in acting contrary to common humanitarian impulses: think of hoarders and those who ignore social distancing and other recommended interpersonal hygienic practices.
Fortunately, however, we are blessed to be surrounded in our community by starlit warriors who are leading the struggle against the pandemic. At the spear tip are our medical and mental health care professionals. Marching in solidarity alongside them are agencies which offer support and hope to our community’s most needful citizens: the homeless, the hungry, and those consumed by life’s anxieties, uncertainties, and depressive disconsolations. Persevering among the ranks of these service providers are Harrisonburg/Rockingham Community Services Board, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, our faith-based organizations, United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and a wealth of others. Saints and angels all, these dedicated sentinels greet the dawn of each new day imagining how best they might uplift life’s prospects of those with greatest need, to provide reason for hope, and to help heal the human spirit — undertaken by all with a determination and valor that far exceeds whatever ravages the pandemic’s enveloping darkness might visit upon our community.
We are all linked together during these trying times by our willingness to do everything within our power to defeat this pandemic. We are poised here for one brief sigh of time, toiling in close communion with one another to prevail over the most pressing challenge that many of us shall ever face. Emboldening our spirits for the crusade at hand are the artists, poets, musicians, performers, dancers, and story-weavers whose imaginative expressive contributions have always — and always will — inspire us to animate the greatness residing in every human soul.
I trust that when our actions are examined down the corridor of time, the judgment of history will note that the stars marched alongside us, that we found better songs to sing, and that the beneficent and victorious consequences of our engagements left no occasion for doubt or self-reproach.
Along with many of you I also trust that our outstanding educators will help ensure that the heroes of this crusade and the calling which now summons us to action will be recognized and felt by our adventurous youth — and that these new dreamers will learn to bear witness, and wonder, and believe, and dare, and by daring, take up the next crusade willingly and carry it to celebratory completion.
Phillip Wishon is a professor emeritus at James Madison University and a resident of Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.