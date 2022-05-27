The month of May is an important one in health care. Not only do we observe Mental Health Awareness Month and Stroke Awareness Month, but we also celebrate National Nurses Month and, just a few weeks ago, National Hospital Week. As a hospital president, I always look forward to these opportunities to put a spotlight on our team at Sentara RMH.
I would like to publicly thank our entire team at Sentara RMH Medical Center for their true bravery, heroism and dedication. There is no part of health care that hasn’t been impacted by COVID, and no member of our team who hasn’t been forced to adapt and make significant changes to better serve our patients and our community in this pandemic. What words of gratitude are sufficient? “Thank you” is not enough for the efforts these individuals made.
Not surprisingly, our team not only survived the last two years, they thrived through it. They continued to focus on the ongoing needs of our community, launching new programs and services. For instance, recognizing that heart failure was one of the leading causes of hospital readmissions, our cardiology team launched the new Heart Failure Clinic in 2021. All inpatients with a diagnosis of heart failure are automatically referred into this outpatient program for follow up, management and care. Even in its infancy stages, this clinic is proving to have an impressive impact on preventing heart failure patients from being readmitted to the hospital.
Outside of our hospital walls, we are laying the groundwork for initiatives to make a meaningful community impact in the years to come. For example, the RMH Foundation was recently gifted the former Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic building. The RMH Foundation will be working with several regional partner organizations to bring back health services to that space, with a particular focus on addressing behavioral health and substance abuse, two issues that consistently rank near the top of Sentara’s Community Health Needs Assessment for our region.
On the topic of mental health, our community has been shaken by tragedy several times this year, and the Sentara RMH Behavioral Health teams have been at the forefront, offering their services, comfort and guidance. While we don’t have all the answers to the mental health crisis facing this country, Sentara RMH is prioritizing mental health services and we are committed to working with the community to find and implement lasting solutions.
Another avenue through which we can address some of these health issues — and already are — is by recruiting and encouraging more people to pursue careers in the health care field. We are immensely proud of our partnerships with the Shenandoah Valley’s strong network of colleges, universities, and career and technical schools and the numerous Sentara team members who have attended these institutions. We continue to strengthen these partnerships as we work to reach our region’s full health care workforce potential.
As I think about our team at Sentara RMH, the words hardworking, resilient, innovative and caring come to mind. They describe this community too. What a special place we get to call home! As we look toward the future, we know that there are great things in store as we heal and move beyond COVID-19 together. I am proud to work alongside true heroes, to always appreciate and recognize them, and to continue to find ways to positively impact and care for this community. If you know a health care worker, join me in thanking them for all they do.
Doug Moyer is president of Sentara RMH Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.