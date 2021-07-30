For three nights, the Fulks Run Ruritan Lawn Party welcomed the community to its beautiful 55-acre park for a time of food, fun and fellowship. Although small in number, members of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, along with the many wonderful volunteers, served up the traditional lawn party food, lawn party games and a few new surprises for 2021.
We wish to thank all those who attended and supported the Ruritan Club, and a special thank you goes out to the many volunteers who helped to make this year’s lawn party a great success. The annual lawn party is our single largest fundraising event, and proceeds will be used to help maintain and improve our jewel of a park; to support first responders, local schools and clubs; to fund scholarships for graduating seniors, individuals and families in need; and many other worthwhile causes. Fellowship, goodwill, and community service is not just a saying; it is what we seek to fulfill for the community of Fulks Run.
We owe a debt of gratitude to the many who volunteered their time and energy at this year’s lawn party, including preparing and serving the many food offerings, hosting the successful car show, baking cakes for the cake wheel, working the game stands, cleaning the buildings and lawn party grounds, collecting and counting the proceeds, and various other tasks too numerous to mention. Also, words cannot adequately express our gratitude to the Turner siblings for the all they did to make sure the food and other supplies necessary to carry out such an event were ordered, picked up and distributed to each stand. The lawn party truly could not happen without such dedicated and dependable community-minded volunteers, who remain the backbone of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club and the greater Fulks Run community.
What began in 1958, from a group of civic-minded individuals who became the charter members of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, is carried on today due in large part to the legacy and embodiment of community service they passed down to others.
Thanks once again for the all support, both financially and in the countless hours of volunteer service given for the Fulks Run Ruritan Club. We encourage you to support civic clubs and organizations in your area as they strive to make better communities in which to live and work.
Bob Blosser lives in Timberville
