As a citizen and person of faith, I am going to ask Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine to support H.R.6, the American Dream and Promise Act.
“What we want is to work hard and be well,” Jorge Velasquez implored in a video in 2017.
Velasquez is one of the 411,000 individuals from 10 countries in the United States who has a grant for temporary work authorization and relief from removal established by an act of Congress in 1990. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is a policy of compassion that extends conditional humanitarian protections for foreign nationals from countries afflicted by natural disasters, war and other dangerous conditions.
On Sept. 14, 2020, the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals issued a decision in Ramos v. Wolf, the preeminent legal challenge to the termination of TPS status for people from El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2017 and 2018. The three-judge panel ruled in favor of the Department of Homeland Security, which will have a tragic impact on a group of nearly 300,000 deeply embedded and cherished members of our communities. Many of whom have resided in the U.S. for more than two decades.
Additionally, the Ramos decision opens the way for the termination of TPS for people from Honduras and Nepal in a separate case. Until termination goes into effect, TPS holders will be able to maintain relief from removal and work authorization, as well as apply for critical social safety net programs and obtain driver’s licenses. Yet, terminations loom for people from Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan on March 5, 2021 and for people from El Salvador on Nov. 5, 2021.
Legal counsel and advocates are appealing to the 9th Circuit to keep families unified through revisiting the Ramos decision. The Evangelical Lutheran Church has a long history of hospitality towards newcomers, rooted in love for our neighbor and faithful response to the needs of vulnerable people. “Recalling that our families were once the ‘stranger’ — and remembering our Lord’s call to love our neighbor as ourselves — can expand our moral imagination, enable us to see the new ‘stranger’ as our neighbor, and open us to welcome today’s newcomers,” says the ELCA’s social teaching on “Immigration.”
TPS holders are also integral members of society. On the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, more than 130,000 TPS holders are essential workers making critical contributions.
Please reach out to TPS holders to hear their concerns, and to your elected officials. On multiple occasions, the Evangelical Lutheran Church has called for enacting policies that establish compassionate, just, and wise immigration reform. The Church retains these commitments in response to the crisis unfolding over the fate of TPS holders from the Ramos v Wolf decision. The Church renews its call for a roadmap to lawful permanent resident status, and, eventually, U.S. citizenship for TPS, as well as Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.
Ramona Sanders lives in Harrisonburg. She is a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church.
