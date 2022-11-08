We can work hard, out of a sense of desperation, for racial or gender equal rights, for ending poverty, resolving international disputes, and changing local, national and international policies that affect climate change, but we are much more likely to burn out and give up if we do not foresee a favorable outcome. This may be especially so at a time when we, and several of our European allies, face internal autocratic threats to our democracy, and Russia has renewed its savage imperialism.
A sense of “being on the right side of history” with a likelihood of success is crucial to sustain progressive social activism. This is at the root of the concept of “providence”: a religious or secular sense of Jesus’ prayer of “God’s will being done on earth as it is in heaven.” Far from being a cop-out to let God or history bring justice, such hope picks us up and inspires us in our efforts.
A major anthem of the civil rights movement led by Martin Luther King Jr. was “We Shall Overcome.” This song’s title is a promise of both God’s and history’s providence. King famously said: “I’m convinced that we shall overcome because the arc of the universe is long but it bends toward justice.” King borrowed that phrase from prominent Unitarian pastor and anti-slavery crusader Theodore Parker, who said in a sermon in 1853: “I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice.” Both King and Parker expressed their affirmations as statements of “faith,” believing in the God of the moral universe. They “divined it by conscience,” not by the “experience of sight.”
Can we affirm this only by faith, or is there tangible evidence that “the arc of the moral universe” bends toward justice, rather than toward injustice or is neutral? In his sermon, Theodore Parker pointed to two types of empirical evidence of history’s bend toward justice: human nature and the sweep of history. How does Parker’s "evidence" stand up today?
First, human nature: Parker asserted that a sense and desire for “justice” is built by God into human nature. There is good scientific evidence for a sense of justice being in normal healthy human nature. Developmental psychology shows us that within our first couple years, toddlers help others in need (pro-social altruism), seem to feel others’ emotions (empathy), and show three types of a “sense of fairness” (drawing from Psychologist Arthur Dobrin):
a) Fairness as “sameness” (everyone gets the same treatment), which develops into having compassion for all.
b) Fairness as “deservedness” (everyone gets what they deserve), which develops into a sense of justice.
c) Fairness as “need” (everyone gets what they need), which leads to increased compassion and empathy for “those less fortunate than ourselves.”
Second, the sweep of history: Parker pointed to historical trends even in his day as evidence for the moral arc. If "Rip Van Parker" had fallen asleep by the end of his 1853 sermon, to awaken today, 169 years later, he would see a vastly different and better U.S. and world.
He would see a change from over 3 million Blacks in the U.S. (14% of the 1850 population) being openly owned and treated as cattle, through many steps of civil rights into incorporation, albeit incomplete, into U.S. society.
Parker would see that white men with property are no longer the only ones who can vote and gain high office, including vice president. He would see 96 democratic countries in the world instead of one or a handful, and that LGBT persons do not need to be nearly as tightly locked into their closets but openly able to have pride, at least in some countries!
Now, recall Parker’s description of the "bend" of the "arc": “The arc is a long one…I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure.” We are true to Parker’s view by saying that this "bend" is by no means a straight line or curve sloping upwards, but more like a country road from Harrisonburg toward West Virginia with a lot of ups and downs and zigs and zags, and Ecclesiastes-type mini-cycles of "time of peace and time of war"; time of Republicans, time of Democrats; limited government, then expanding safety-net; globalism, then nativism. But I believe that Rip Van Parker would be absolutely astonished and thrilled.
But had Parker not retired at age 42 (plus his 169 years of sleep), he would probably be working to tackle the remaining and new challenges of today. Let us join him!
Bill Faw lives in Rockingham.
